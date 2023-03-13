Adam Levine Shares His Reaction to Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

Well, there's at least one person who isn't bummed about Blake Shelton leaving The Voice!

As the country music star prepares to depart the NBC singing competition after the current 23rd season, ET spoke with his favorite frenemy and former fellow coach, Adam Levine, outside the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night.

When asked about his reaction to Blake leaving the show, Adam could only joke, "It's about time!"

Adam and Blake sat opposite each other in The Voice'sspinning coaches' chairs for 16 seasons before the Maroon 5 frontman left the show in 2019. While their banter was unmatched, it's been Kelly Clarkson who has stepped into the role of Blake's good-natured rival in recent seasons.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.

"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.