Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Pack on the PDA on the Red Carpet

Sugar? Yes please. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are enjoying their return to the spotlight. The spouses walked their second red carpet together in less than a week on Thursday at The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala.

The 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman and his 34-year-old supermodel wife were all smiles and showed off plenty of PDA at the event where Levine also performed.

Prinsloo, who recently welcomed the couple's third child in January, rocked a strapless black mini-dress with a cross necklace. She paired the look with open-toed leopard-print heels.

Her musician husband matched her in an all-black ensemble, hugging and kissing her on the red carpet.

Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The pair recently showed off their matching hair colors, sporting blonde locks at theVanity Fair Oscars after-party.

The glam event marked the couple's first red carpet appearance since Levine publicly addressed cheating allegations against him in October.

At the time, Levine was accused of sending inappropriate direct messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who claimed they had an affair "for about a year."

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine said in a statement at the time. "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Prinsloo has not publicly commented on the allegations but has seemingly stood by her man's side.