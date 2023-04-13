Adam Brody Says He Was 'Smitten Instantly' With Wife Leighton Meester

Was it love at first sight? Former O.C. star Adam Brody confessed this week he was "smitten instantly" with his wife, Leighton Meester.

Brody shared the anecdote while speaking with Meester's Gossip Girl co-star, Penn Badgley, on Stitcher Studios' Podcrushed. Sophie Ansari and Nava Kavelin also serve as hosts.

"I think the first time I saw her is when I met her at Canter's, the deli in Los Angeles," Brody recalled of his and Meester's first meeting. "I used to eat there all the time. I was there on my own with maybe a friend or two, and Josh [Schwartz, creator of The O.C. and Gossip Girl] happened to be like, taking a bunch of the cast of Gossip Girl through after a prop party for [the show's] first upfronts. That's when I saw her, and, yeah, I was smitten instantly."

Plus, Brody said, the infatuation never wore off. "And I was, you know, smitten for a long time," he said. "I didn't get to know her for many years after, even though we even worked together briefly. She's so lovely, and she's so sweet."

Brody added that he bided his time before he and Meester finally began their romance. "She's so nice. She's so good. And yet, and this is to her credit, she remained elusive to me for so long," he said. "I couldn't get a total read because even though she professes to have been interested in me and all those things, not only did she not pursue that, I mean, she was perfectly willing to let that never happen if it never, you know. Yeah, she was perfectly willing to let that message in the bottle return to sea at several points."