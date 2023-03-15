Adam Brody Jokes About Date Night with Leighton Meester at 'Shazam 2' Premiere (Exclusive)

One super-powered date night! Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester were all smiles as they shined on the red carpet at the premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Tuesday.

Brody rocked a blue suit and a white button-down shirt, sans tie, while Meester shimmered in a metallic copper-colored gown as they posed for photos outside the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Brody stopped to chat with ET's Ash Crossan, and opened up about the fun outing, while also playfully joking about his wife's stylish bangs.

"It's bang night!" Brody said with a laugh. Although he himself has no plans on getting bangs, for the most adorable reason.

"She has an identical haircut to our daughter, and I have an identical haircut to my son right now," Brody said. "Like a curly mullet."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The cute couple -- who tied the knot in February 2014 -- are the parents of a 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

Meanwhile, in the hotly anticipated Shazam sequel, Brody stars as the magically-imbued adult version of Freddie Freeman, while Jack Dylan Grazer plays the young version of the beloved hero.

"He's such a smart [kid], he's so much wiser than I was already at his age," Brody said of Grazer. "[I'm going to] congratulate him on a job well done. He's very very funny in the movie. He's kind of the star!"

Shazam! Fury of the Gods -- which stars Zachary Levi as the eponymous superhero, and co-stars Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou and Helen Mirren -- hits theaters Mar. 17.