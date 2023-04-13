ACM Awards 2023 Nominees: Miranda Lambert Breaks a Reba McEntire Record, HARDY and Lainey Wilson Score Big

The Academy of Country Music has unveiled its roster of 2023 ACM Awards nominees, with HARDY and Lainey Wilson leading the way.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host "Country Music's Party of the Year," which is set to stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

HARDY scored seven nominations this year, including Song of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, sharing three of those noms with collaborator Wilson for their song, "wait in the truck." For her part, Wilson received six nods -- the most for a female artist this year -- including Female Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert is breaking records before the telecast even kicks off. The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer received her 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination, passing the record 16 nominations previously held by Reba McEntire. Lambert has five nominations total this year and the opportunity to shatter even more records as the trophies are doled out.

Last fall, Lambert was presented her Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors celebration. The coveted prize recognizes an artist who has won the ACM Awards for New Artist of the Year, Male or Female Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year during the span of their career. For her part, Lambert currently holds the title of most-awarded artist in ACM history.

Stay tuned to ET for all the latest ACM Awards updates and find the complete list of this year's main awards nominations below, with more available on the Academy's official website.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

● Jason Aldean

● Kane Brown

● Luke Combs

● Miranda Lambert

● Chris Stapleton

● Carrie Underwood

● Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

● Kelsea Ballerini

● Miranda Lambert

● Ashley McBryde

● Carly Pearce

● Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

● Kane Brown

● Luke Combs

● Jordan Davis

● Chris Stapleton

● Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

● Brooks & Dunn

● Brothers Osborne

● Dan + Shay

● Maddie & Tae

● The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

● LadyA

● Little Big Town

● Midland

● Old Dominion

● Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

● Priscilla Block

● Megan Moroney

● Caitlyn Smith

● Morgan Wade

● Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

● Zach Bryan

● Jackson Dean

● ERNEST

● Dylan Scott

● Nate Smith

● Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

● Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde

Producer: John Osborne

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

● Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

● Growin’ Up - Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Record Company-Label: Columbia Records

● Mr. Saturday Night - Jon Pardi

Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville

● Palomino - Miranda Lambert

Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

● Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

● Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville

● She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

● Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

● ‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

● Sand In My Boots - Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy

Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing

● She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols

Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

● ‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson

Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers

Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music

● wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing

● You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

● HEARTFIRST - Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry Director: P Tracy

● She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell Producer: Troy Jackson

Director: Spidey Smith

● Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown Producer: Luke Arreguin

Director: Alex Alvga

● ‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson Producer: Maddy Hayes

Director: Dustin Haney

● wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson Producer: Inkwell Productions

Director: Justin Clough

● What He Didn’t Do - Carly Pearce Producer: Ryan Byrd

Director: Alexa Campbell

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

● Nicolle Galyon

● Ashley Gorley

● Chase McGill

● Josh Osborne

● Hunter Phelps

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

● Luke Combs

● ERNEST

● HARDY

● Miranda Lambert

● Morgan Wallen

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

● At the End of a Bar - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

● She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix] - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

● Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

● Thinking ‘Bout You - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

● wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records