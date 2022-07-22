'90 Day Fiancé's Pedro Tells Chantel He Wants a Separation on 'The Family Chantel' (Exclusive)

Pedro asked for the first step in his divorce from Chantel in this exclusive clip from Monday's The Family Chantel. In the clip, Pedro tells Chantel he wants a separation, which Chantel doesn't want.

This season of The Family Chantel has focused on the deterioration of Pedro and Chantel's marriage. In the clip, Pedro says a separation is the "smart thing" to do given their intense fighting. Chantel says she doesn't want to separate and that she feels "pathetic" since she's been "begging" him for attention that he never gives her. The two start arguing yet again when Pedro says Chantel makes everything "worse."

"What kind of response were you thinking?" she asks him. "'I'm glad we're getting a separation, this is going to really help our relationship?' I don't know anyone who's separated and gotten back together, baby, I don't. How is separating going to help us? It's ignoring the problem and drifting further apart."

Pedro remains unmoved and points out that them continuing to fight every day isn't a solution either. He tells cameras that their relationship definitely changed when he pursued a new career in real estate and started going out and meeting people.

"I need time to know and realize what I want in my life, you know? If we want to make the relationship work or not," he says. "You know you need to find your own happiness sometime. Maybe I need to have my own future without you."

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May and the two both filed restraining orders against one another. In Chantel's answer to Pedro's divorce filing, she makes explosive allegations, citing the reason for the divorce as adultery on his behalf. She also accuses him of "cruel treatment" by including "physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain." In the court documents, she states that "the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."