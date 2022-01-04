'90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Disagree Over How Many Kids They Want (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Loren and Alexei are adjusting to being parents of two in this exclusive clip from their new spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Loren and Alexei welcomed their second child, son Asher, on Aug. 16. The two are already parents to their 1-year-old son, Shai. In this clip from Monday's premiere of the new series, Loren admits she was hoping for a girl but loves being a boy mom so she wasn't disappointed, and Alexei says he's happy it's another boy because it gives them another opening to try again.

"I think I want four total," he says, which Loren is clearly not in agreement with.

"The only way I would consider four kids is if by some miracle, the next time we try, it's twins," she says.

During a car ride, Loren -- who was still pregnant at the time -- also calls out Alexei for being "so full of sh*t" when it comes to saying he's not nervous about having two kids under two years old.

"For now nothing is difficult because it's not really parenting yet, you know, it's just like, they're small," he explains, while Loren sits beside him, clearly annoyed.

Later, Loren gets a little TMI when it comes to her body functions during her second pregnancy.

"Listen, the body is going through things that one cannot help, and he has to deal with it," she says. "If I make a toot, I make a toot. Like, it is what it is."

But Alexei takes it in stride, noting, "In hospitals, I saw a lot ... just saying. I did see her sh*t herself."

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days premieres Jan. 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET on TLC.

ET spoke with the couple back in May, and Loren shared that Alexei had already asked their doctor if they can have three kids under three. However, she was more hesitant, and has opened up in the past about being nervous about passing her Tourette syndrome to her children. According to the Mayo Clinic, Tourette syndrome is a disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can't be easily controlled.

"It's not what people think at all, it's a normal person," she told ET about some people's perceptions of those with Tourette's. "When it comes to, like, our kids with it, it's not something that we talk about or think about, really, because we can't do anything."

Alexei was matter of fact while explaining why he wasn't nervous about having more children.

"We decided not to really stress about it because there's nothing we can do about it," he noted. "We're having kids, we're having a big family, and if any of them have it then we'll deal with it."