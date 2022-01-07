'90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Comments on Ex Jesse Now Dating Tim's Ex, Jeniffer (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Darcey Silva isn't surprised when it comes to her ex, Jesse Meester, dating another 90 Day Fiancé star, Jeniffer Tarazona. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with Darcey as well as her twin sister, Stacey, about season 3 of their hit spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, and she gave her thoughts on Jesse and Jeniffer's romance.

Darcey tells ET that Jesse dating another 90 Day Fiancé star isn't surprising, given that he was previously linked to fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Caesar Mack's ex, Maria, who hails from Ukraine.

"I wasn't surprised, that's Jesse's style," Darcey says. "And of course, it had to be a past cast member as well from, you know, Before the 90 Days as well. I loved him, you know, I respect Jeniffer."

"It's their life," she continues. "As long as they're happy and in love and doing it for real, and not for the show or anything like that, I think it's great. More power to them."

Darcey has moved on from Jesse, first with ex Tom from the U.K. and then Georgi from Bulgaria, though she and Georgi split during season 2 of Darcey & Stacey. Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey teases a reunion between her and Georgi, and Stacey said the new season is going to be "hot" and "sizzling." Darcey said the best thing about being part of the 90 Day Fiancé universe has been getting to share their journey with fans.

"If we can change one person's life through what we do and what we show through our lives and it helps others, it's definitely worth it in the end," she says.

Stacey adds, "And being vulnerable, we're OK with that. And being real and authentic, that's who we are. We're not going to change that."

Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey premieres on Monday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Meanwhile, Darcey and Jesse were not as amicable when they virtually reunited during an episode of 90 Day Bares All in October. Jesse stood by his previous claim that Darcey was dating him and Tom at the same time, which Darcey called "bullsh**." Jesse also accused her of sending him and his mom messages while she was dating Georgi, which she also denied.

Jesse has clearly rubbed other 90 Day Fiancé cast members the wrong way, including Caesar and Tim. During Caesar's appearance on 90 Day Bares All in October, he said Jesse was trying to "stay relevant" by being linked to Maria and was just upset that Darcey was doing so much better than him. Tim also appeared on 90 Day Bares All in October and responded to Jesse insinuating that he was gay, which is why Tim didn't want to sleep with Jeniffer during their season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Tim had already previously told ET that he was not gay or transgender in response to some fans' speculation.

"He's a clown, I could care less about what he thinks of me," he said of Jesse. "He's just a bully. I can't stand bullies, for one, because I was bullied a lot as a kid, so he really struck a nerve with me. I'm not a s**t stirrer. I don't really go around picking fights with people but that guy has just always rubbed me the wrong way, something about him. He just always has that used car salesman vibe about him, just like a shyster."

As for Jesse and his ex, Jeniffer, dating, Tim commented, "They seem like the perfect match for each other. They're both self-centered, kind of egotistical, narcissistic. They'll be a great match until it fizzles out. I would put my bottom dollar that you won't ever see them together long-term and he better have a big wallet to keep her happy."