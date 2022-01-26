'90 Day Fiancé's Alina Kozhevnikova Fired Over Past Racist Social Media Posts

In a statement to ET, TLC said they've cut all ties with 27-year-old Alina due to the offensive posts, which mock different races and religions.

"TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements," the statement reads. "She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise and starting next month, she will no longer appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind."

In social media screenshots, Alina, who hails from Russia, reportedly used the N-word multiple times while describing a party she was invited to. In another post, she wears a traditional Indian dress and reportedly wrote, "Got married today! Became a 134th wife!"

Earlier this week, Alina appeared to address the past social media posts on Instagram.

"Despite what's being said about me, my friends, family and those who met me in person know who I really am & who I am not. And I know it too 💖 ⏳the answers are coming," she wrote.

This season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days featured Alina's love story with 28-year-old Caleb, who lives in Arizona. Alina and Caleb first connected when they were 15 years old on social media but lost touch for 13 years. They then matched on a dating app by chance, which reignited their feelings for one another. ET spoke with Alina ahead of the season, and she said that she wanted to bring awareness to insensitivity surrounding ableism, which is discrimination in favor of able-bodied people.

"I don't really see, you know, a lot of homophobic and racist comments anymore because people really know that it's not OK, and it is not OK," she said. "But for some reason, there's not much talk about ableism and how people can say degrading things about those who have disabilities, and maybe something can change with the show, because more people would know that it's not OK to, I don't know, shame someone for their height or for using a wheelchair or something."

Watch the video below for more.