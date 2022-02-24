'90 Day Fiancé': Watch Loren and Alexei's Eldest Son Shai Meet His Baby Brother for the First Time (Exclusive)

Asher, whom Loren gave birth to in August, was born premature. In the priceless moment, Shai reaches for his baby brother and gives him a hug, and then a kiss.

"My ovaries melted," Loren tells cameras about her two sons meeting for the first time, fighting back tears. "Look at me crying just thinking about it. It was so sweet."

Alexei adds, "This whole time I was waiting for Shai to meet him, to see what it's going to be like. And he was so tired too, I was trying to keep Shai awake because it was past his bedtime."

Alexei then wasted no time in asking Loren if she wanted to try immediately for another child.

"Imagine both of them hugging a third one," he tells her as Loren laughs.

The season finale of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke to the couple in January, when they opened up about Asher being born premature and having to spend time in the NICU. Loren was open about the emotional experience with her fans during the difficult period, shedding tears on Instagram.

"It's definitely an experience I'll never forget and I have a whole new respect for people who go through it," Loren said, noting that the experience taught her about having appreciation and patience, and to not have any expectations about anything. "Just during the experience of it, there were expectations that were up and down and all around and disappointment."

Meanwhile, Alexei said it made him appreciate how fortunate he and Loren are.

"I feel like seeing the NICU for quite a while made me think that it could always be worse and just appreciate what you have, and, you know, don't complain and take one step a day," he reflected.

