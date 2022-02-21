'90 Day Fiancé': Usman Sleeps With Kim and Makes Their Relationship Official

Kim got everything she wanted in a shocking turn of events on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé : Before the 90 Days. After a lot of hesitancy and an explosive fight during last week's episode when Kim pressured Usman to sleep with her, Usman decided he did want to make Kim his official girlfriend and therefore have sex with her.

Kim has been wanting to sleep with Usman -- aka musician Sojaboy -- since before she traveled to Tanzania from San Diego, California, to meet him after connecting online. Kim is a fan of Usman's music and Usman invited her to Tanzania to meet in person while he shoots a music video. Usman referred to Kim as his "potential girlfriend" and didn't want to sleep with her until they figured out the next steps in their relationship. However, Kim clearly had other ideas and the two had a huge argument when he didn't want to sleep with her after she pressured him.

The next morning, 50-year-old Kim said she was tired of the drama with 32-year-old Usman but she was also scared to lose their connection because she loved him. Usman also said he didn't want his relationship with Kim to end. Kim laid down an ultimatum, and told him that if they left Tanzania and they're still not in a relationship, she would start to date other people. Usman told cameras he "had feelings" for Kim.

"Kimberly is one of my best friends right now, because we talk every day," he said. "Yeah, and I have feelings for her. And if all of a sudden, she's out of my life, I would be sad. I don't want that."

Abruptly, Usman told Kim that they were having sex that night.

"Despite the issue we had last night, I don't want the drama of this sex to be the end of us," Usman explained to cameras. "So if we are going to be in this, I need to take step. We'll work it out."

"We're having sex tonight," he also told a beaming Kim. "Hard one. African way."

Kim was in disbelief at getting what she wanted.

"I was shocked as hell," she said. "So now I'm all, like, excited and nervous."

Later, Usman video chatted with Kim's son, Jamal. Jamal said he didn't trust Usman, especially given the age difference between him and his mom, but that he just wanted his mom to be happy. Later in bed, Usman told Kim she was officially his girlfriend because she was loyal and supportive.

"I made it," Kim said. "I won."

"I can't believe this is happening," she also told cameras. "Like, this is exactly what I came here for. ... I'm Sojaboy's girlfriend, that's so crazy."

ET spoke with Usman in December ahead of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and he said he was "in love" with Kim.

"I love her with all my bones, my heart," he said, insisting he wasn't scamming her. "Right now, I am in love. I love Kimberly, I can say that any way in the world. I love her. I'm not shy. I'm not ashamed. I am proud to say that I love her. I love her for real."

