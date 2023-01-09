'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Usman Reacts to His Castmates Calling Him a Scammer (Exclusive)

Kim's son, Jamal, is explaining why he thinks Usman has been scamming his mother all along. In this exclusive clip from part three of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's tell-all special airing Sunday on TLC, Jamal shares his candid thoughts that Usman was never genuine about his relationship with his mom, and Kim's fellow castmates completely agree.

"She wants to believe that it was her that ended it, but basically to me what I think is, like, Usman said, 'Look, I want a kid with a second wife.' And my mom still said 'Yes, yes.' And he was like, 'Uh, you know what? I don't want to have my own kid, I want to adopt a kid.' So if anything, he guilted her into breaking up," Jamal says. "And I feel like you broke up with him, but it's like he pushed you to do it. And so now, he doesn't look as bad, you know, because you ended it."

"He loved her for reasons of what she could do for him," he adds. "Their relationship didn't make sense to me and his reasonings didn't make sense."

When Big Ed says it looks like Usman is using Kim to further his music career as "SojaBoy," Usman -- who is filming from Nigeria -- says he couldn't have stayed with Kim for three years if he didn't love her.

"I am not scamming Kimberly," he insists. "I cannot stand people accusing me from America calling me scammer when I am not in the position to even need from somebody."

But Andrei says he's just beating around the bush and calls him a scammer. Ed agrees, bluntly telling Kim, "He's using you and your love and he's taking advantage of it."

Still, Kim gets heated and tells her castmates they don't know anything about her and Usman's relationship.

"I'm scared to say anything because every time I open my mouth or f**king say anything, y'all just sit up there and talk about how much I'm defending him. You're damn f**king right I'm defending him," she says. "And you know why? Because y'all aren't laying in bed with me and him at five or six in the morning."

Still, Jamal says Usman was in a relationship with his mother for "selfish" and "narcissistic" reasons and that he played her because he already knew she was head over heels in love with him before they even met.

"You worked her and broke her down, and broke her to pieces, which I said I was going to have to fix," Jamal says.

ET spoke to Kim in March and she explained how she knew Usman wasn't scamming her for a green card.

"So, Usman gets a lot of DMs. I don't know about millions, but I know he gets a lot," she noted. "He could have chose anybody. I don't know anything about the music industry. I can't help him. Could I help him get here? Of course I could. He could have chose any of his DMs. I've seen his DMs. They're pretty gross, some of them. I feel like our friendship was really, really important to him. And then when we met in Zanzibar, it was to see if we were going to be in a relationship or not. He doesn't need me for anything."

"Honest to God, I don't feel that he used me for anything," she added. "I don't feel that way. And it might be the perception of other people and that's fine. Everybody's entitled to their opinion, but nobody knows how close him and I really were. We were extremely close. So nobody understands that part."