'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Usman Gets Heated After Kim Walks Out (Exclusive)

Things aren't looking good between Usman and Kim in this exclusive clip from part two of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' tell-all special. After Kim walked out of part one of the tell-all when she found out that Usman contacted his ex-girlfriend, Zara, after she returned home to San Diego, California, Usman is uncharacteristically desperate to tell Kim his side of the story.

Kim broke down in tears when the clip of Usman reaching out to Zara and talking about potentially getting back together was replayed during the tell-all and she said she had no idea he did that. Usman insisted that he would "never cheat," but Kim dabbed away her tears and ignored him. Kim said she needed a minute and walked out. When Usman asked Kim if she could hear him and clapped his hands, her son, Jamal -- who also made an appearance at the tell-all and is clearly not a fan of Usman -- asked him, "Why are you clapping at her like that?"

In the clip, Usman continues to shout, asking if anybody can hear him and tells Kim to "calm down" although she's already walking away. Fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Benjamin then tells Usman, "We hear you, Usman, we're just giving everyone a little bit of a break." But Usman continues to talk even though host Shaun Robinson tells him to hold on for a minute.

"I am telling you this, Zara and I, we don't even talk," he insists. "Period."

Meanwhile, cameras follow Kim outside and Jamal also walks out to give her a hug. Kim expresses why she's so hurt.

"After everything I did, to call Zara is a slap in my face," she tells cameras. "I just feel like that just hit me out of nowhere. I don't even know, what do I do now? Do I make it work now? I mean, we're in a relationship. Usman's always been honest with me and forthcoming about things but I feel like with that, I didn't know. I don't know what to say right now, my head is just spinning."

Kim and Jamal later return to the tell-all and Kim is still speechless.

"I didn't know about that. I just ...," she says while shaking her head.

Part two of this season's tell-all airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET recently spoke to Kim, and she insisted that Usman isn't using her for money or to get a green card. She also shared why she was so upset about how things with Zara went down.

"Like I said, I wasn't upset that he was in a relationship [with Zara]. I was upset he didn't tell me about the relationship when he was flirting with me all the time," she said about Usman confessing to her during the season that he was dating Zara at the same time he was connecting with her online. "I don't know how he did it, honestly, because we were on the phone all the time. So, I don't know how much time she got. I don't know how much time I got. Do you see what I'm saying? That's why I was upset."

Watch the video below for more.