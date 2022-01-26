'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Big Ed's Cast Mates Slam His 'Desperate' Engagement to Liz (Exclusive)

Despite Big Ed and Liz being ecstatic over their sudden engagement, his fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members are definitely not convinced it's true love. In this exclusive clip from part one of the tell-all special for this season of 90 Day: The Single Life streaming Friday on Discovery+, Debbie and Stephanie bluntly tell Big Ed and Liz that their engagement is "desperate" and "a bribe" on Ed's part.

Big Ed and Liz have had a rocky on-again, off-again relationship, and he previously admitted to breaking up with her via text eight times. His fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members also previously slammed him due to his treatment of Liz, when he hung out with his "sugar babies" in Las Vegas just two days after one of their breakups. But after his beloved dog, Teddy, died, Liz reached out to him again and Ed ended up proposing just one day after they decided to get back together.

During the tell-all, Liz says things are different this time around between her and Ed because he cut out some of his toxic friends from his life and he makes decisions for himself now. She also says she found out that when Ed was breaking up with her via text, it was actually his friend doing it for him. Ed acknowledges he did give his friend the power over his phone because his grammar was bad and he was "not that smart."

But Ed's castmates aren't buying it.

"So basically, you're just so lazy, you're like, whoever you pay or is stupid enough to do it for free, 'Hey, can you break up with my broad for me? I just f**ked her and left her and I don't want to write a long message and my grammar ain't too good,'' Colt sarcastically says.

Debbie urges Liz to not marry him so quickly and to "wake up."

"You're not in love with her, you're using her," she tells Ed. "You are desperate. Everybody knows that. You don't love anybody except yourself. Liz, were you aware, those six months that he was getting his brain together, that he was out sniffing around for someone that would appreciate him and say yes? The only reason he wasn't with those women is because he turned them down."

Stephanie agrees with Debbie.

"I think he f**ked up," she says. "He was blasted all over the internet for it. He came back crying and he gave her the biggest gift he could think of, and that was an engagement. And that's how he got her back. It's basically a bribe."

Meanwhile, Ed says of everyone's doubts, "No one can tell you who to love. No one knows what's in my ... how do you know what's in my heart?"