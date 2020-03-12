'90 Day Fiancé': Tarik Claims Brother Dean Tried to Get Him Fired From 'Pillow Talk' (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Tarik Myers is addressing his shocking fallout with his brother, Dean Hashim. The two became stars of the franchise thanks to their hilarious commentary on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, but suddenly stopped appearing late last year.

In an interview with ET's Melicia Johnson, Tarik says there's "absolutely" bad blood with his brother, and he claims Dean actually tried to get him fired off Pillow Talk.

"There's bad blood from him to me," Tarik claims. "It got really ugly. And I don't even know if I'm supposed to say this or not, but ... he tried to get them to fire me. He told them that if he couldn't do Pillow Talk alone because he was the star, that he'd quit. So, news flash, Dean tried to get his brother fired off of Pillow Talk. Period. End of story. Now, if you don't call that backstabbing ...."

Tarik says he got the shocking information from a "100 percent credible" source and that he verified it with people behind the scenes of the show.

"To keep it all the way real, I feel like if us being on TV and him getting a little taste of fame could really have him pull the daggers out on his own brother, then we weren't really brothers in the beginning," he notes.

Tarik says he was absolutely blindsided by Dean's behavior. Meanwhile, his fiancée, Hazel, says Dean is jealous of him.

"It's very sad for me because they were very OK before, but because of jealousy ..." she says with a shrug.

Tarik later shares that he did try to talk to Dean when the drama first occurred, but that his brother didn't want to talk to him. He says the last straw was when the situation started to hurt Hazel, since Dean treated her like a sister.

"People say blood is thicker than water, right? But what I say is you can pick your friends, you can't pick your family," he notes. "And I would say ultimately, I wish him the best. I'll never trust him again, ever. When you see a completely different side of somebody out of the blue ... all I can do is mow the grass down low to make sure I see the snake. I don't have animosity towards him -- none of that it. It all came to me."

"I miss who I thought he was," he adds. "The person who I thought I knew is not who I know now. So, I miss the dude before the cameras."

Tarik and Dean will give their full take on what went down and hash it all out on the brand new spinoff series 90 Day Bares All, launching on Discovery Plus on Jan. 4, hosted by Shaun Robinson.

Tarik also teases that more will be revealed about his and Dean's relationship on the new season of 90 Day Fiancé, which premieres Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. To see the explosive trailer, which features Tarik and Hazel navigating Hazel getting a girlfriend after revealing she's bisexual, watch the video below.