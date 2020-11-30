'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Won't Marry Jenny After His Mom Threatens Suicide

Jenny and Sumit's dream to get married is no longer coming true. In a shocking turn of events on Sunday's season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sumit's mom, Sahna -- who has been fiercely against their marriage due to their 29-year age difference -- emotionally blackmailed her son into backing out of the marriage plans.

During an intense confrontation, 32-year-old Sumit told his mom and his dad, Anil, of his plans to marry 61-year-old Jenny. The couple needed to tie the knot quickly, as Jenny's visa to stay in India was set to expire soon. However, despite Sumit's desperate pleas -- which included him saying he was suicidal when he was forced into an arranged marriage with another woman who wasn't Jenny -- Sahna and Anil refused to give in.

It's safe to say Sumit's parents aren't taking the news well #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/5Ybq7IHQ1D — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) November 30, 2020

"These people are losing their mind. This is not the damn end of the world," Jenny commented to cameras as the drama unfolded. "Like, just let your son be happy. It's not the end of the world. It's ridiculous. There's way worse things in life than this."

She also told Sahna, "Age doesn't matter. We love each other. I love your son. I'm not leaving him alone."

She later spoke to Sahna as a fellow mother.

"My daughter married somebody that I didn't want her to marry, but I accepted it," she noted. "You know why? Because I saw my daughter happy. I'm trying to say I'm happy -- be happy for your son."

When it was clear the conversation was going nowhere, Sumit told his parents that there was nothing they could legally do to stop him and Jenny from getting married. However, Sahna told him that she would commit suicide if he went through with the marriage. At this point, Sumit had no choice but to call off the nuptials, which Sahna and Anil shamelessly smiled at.

Sumit did, however, tell them he was not going to stop seeing Jenny.

"You can't force me to give up the love of my life," he said.

Not surprisingly, Jenny was disappointed at the turn of events.

"I understand why we can't get married, because of what your mother said. But how sad," she told Sumit. "Like, our whole relationship -- just done. Obviously, my visa's gonna expire in, like, I think three weeks now. How's our relationship supposed to continue if I'm back in America? How do you keep me here without marrying me? How? That sucks. That wasn't the plan. Or else I'm just gonna go back to America. That's gonna be it. We're gonna either continue with a long-distance relationship, or it's just gonna be done."

She told cameras that she was done waiting on Sumit.

"Last year, you know, the same thing happened," she shared. "We weren't able to get married, and so I had to go back home. So, you know, this is my third time coming back to India. And if I have to go back to the U.S., I'm not coming back to India for a fourth time. If you can't make it happen after I give him three times, then I think that's enough."

Still, Sumit said he wasn't willing to let the relationship go.

"I'm not gonna give up on you, until you do," he told her.

By the end of the episode, the two agreed to try to make their relationship work. Sumit planned a romantic outing with Jenny and gave her a promise ring as a sign of commitment and his love for her.

"I'm not giving up and I still want you to be in my life," he told her.

"Me and Jenny cannot marry but we didn't give up," he also told cameras. "We are still together. We are still fighting for it. And I hope we keep fighting for it."

As for Jenny, despite not getting the marriage she was hoping for, she was still willing to stay with Sumit.

"This ring means that we are devoted to each other," she said. "We are not going anywhere from each other. It's Sumit and Jenny, we're together forever."

ET spoke to Jenny earlier this year, and she addressed the drama with Sumit's parents.

"It's unfortunate that I can't be part of the family, but it is just the way it is," she said.

Jenny stressed that she was not keeping Sumit from his parents.

"If they need him, he will be there for them and I will let him, I'm not going to stop him," she noted.

She also said she didn't feel guilty about all the problems her relationship has caused when it comes to Sumit's relationship with his parents.

"I feel lucky for one thing, I feel blessed," she shared. "And who doesn't want to be loved the way I'm loved by Sumit? And like I said, I'm not keeping him from his family, it's completely up to him."