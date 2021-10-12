'90 Day Fiancé' Star Colt Johnson and Wife Vanessa Suffer Miscarriage

90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson shared devastating news on Monday. The 36-year-old reality star posted on Instagram that his wife, Vanessa, suffered a miscarriage.

Colt said Vanessa got pregnant by surprise and that they were very much looking forward to becoming parents. Colt also shared a picture of their ultrasound and verification of her positive pregnancy test that she took on Sept. 2.

"Vanessa and I have experienced a loss we’d like to share," he wrote. "We recently discovered she was pregnant. This came about by surprise and really changed our perspective on life and our future. We started to think about a future with our child. We both became really happy with the prospects and imaginations of sharing a life with them."

"Unfortunately, the only news I can give on them is that they will no longer be joining us," he continued. "It breaks my heart."

ET spoke to Colt and Debbie in March, and he talked about his deep feelings for Vanessa, whom at first was only interested in a friends with benefits relationship with him.

"You know, I love Vanessa. She's a part of my life," he said. "She's my best friend, you know, and we'll see what happens with that. Vanessa, I don't know what it is about her, but we've connected in the past years, we've come in and out of each other's lives, but we just always seem to find each other again."