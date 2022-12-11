'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Sumit Tells 64-Year-Old Jenny That He Wants Kids

Sumit and Jenny's marriage is coming to a crossroads. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit told a shocked Jenny that he wants children, which Jenny doesn't want given that she's 64 years old and already has three daughters with her ex-husband.

Sumit and Jenny's relationship has hardly been smooth sailing since they got married after being together for a decade. During this season, Sumit's family still has not accepted their marriage, mainly due to Jenny being 30 years older than 33-year-old Sumit. During a family dinner last episode -- which Sumit's mom chose not to attend -- Jenny dropped the bombshell that she was considering moving back to the U.S. with Sumit since his family and Indian society were never going to accept their relationship.

On Sunday's episode, Sumit's dad, Anil, said he didn't care since his family didn't believe that Sumit and Jenny's marriage was going to last and that it would be "finished" within one or two years. Anil also told Sumit and Jenny that there was nothing they could do to make his mom accept their relationship, and that he hoped his son would find someone better than Jenny.

Later, Sumit told Jenny he doesn't want to move to the U.S. because he was scared of adjusting and Jenny wasn't understanding given that she turned her life around to be with him in India. She said she had already talked to a lawyer about getting Sumit a visa, which upset Sumit since she did it without him and he didn't even want to move. He told cameras it was unfair since Jenny had already agreed to make a life with him in India. He then dropped a bombshell on his wife, saying that he wants to have kids, which he had never expressed a desire for before.

"I will be 35 by two years, and maybe I'll start thinking about having kids," he told her. "We might adopt someone by 35, then I want to have them in India."

A shocked Jenny told cameras that she and Sumit had been in agreement since over a decade ago when they first met that they wouldn't have kids together. She asked him why he married her if he wanted to have kids. He admitted that he wanted children as a way to win back the love of his family, who are upset that he can't have kids with Jenny given her age.

"Once again, Sumit will do anything to make his parents happy, it doesn't seem like anything has changed," Jenny commented. "Family is always going to be a priority, basically, always, over me."

Jenny and Sumit admitted to cameras separately that they wouldn't have married one another if they knew the current circumstances. Sumit said he wouldn't have married Jenny if he thought she wanted to move back to the U.S., and Jenny said she wouldn't have married Sumit if she thought he wanted kids.

"I thought Sumit was enjoying our married lifestyle but now Sumit's trying to change everything up," she said. "After everything that we've been through -- I mean, everything -- I never thought that we wouldn't be on the same path. We've fought so hard, it's been too long. Did we do the right thing getting married? Because if this is what Sumit wants his future to look like then I don't really want to be part of it."