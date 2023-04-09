'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Gabe Proposes to Isabel After Getting Her Father's Blessing

Despite Gabe's nervousness that Isabel's conservative father didn't accept him being transgender, on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Isabel's father gave him his blessing to marry her. Gabe also asked Isabel's two children, Sara and Miguel, for their blessing to marry their mom, and he ended up proposing in a touching moment.

During last week's episode, Gabe told Isabel's parents he was transgender and they surprisingly took it well, even though Isabel previously warned Gabe that her father was very religious. Gabe then started to doubt that he really accepted him, given his experience with religious people in the past. But on Sunday's episode, the two spent time together for the first time alone and had an honest conversation about Gabe being transgender. Isabel's father asked Gabe when he decided he wanted to transition and Gabe said he never felt like a woman. He shared that since he was five years old, he never liked dresses and would always hang out with boys and played sports.

"Imagine ... now you have boobies. How do you feel? It's weird, right? It's not my body," he shared. "The life of a woman is not for me. When I say I was a woman before, it leaves a disgusting taste in my mouth. I don't like it."

Gabe said he hated everything about himself when he was a woman and that he wanted to die every single day. He then showed Isabel's father old pictures of himself before he transitioned and noted that he couldn't even look at them now since he hated it so much.

"I didn't feel normal," he told cameras about growing up. "I just wanted my body to not be a female body. When you wish you were somebody else every day it's really depressing. So, I put myself through hell just so that I can be in a body that feels mine. And I don't want to die anymore."

Isabel's father said his faith in God actually helped him understand Gabe more.

"God always calls me to love each person in the condition that he is in," he told cameras. "And I'm sure if each of us finds God and accepts the love he gives, we could all have respect for people from LGBTI."

Isabel's father and Gabe shared a hug and both said it was all good between them. Gabe asked for his blessing to propose to Isabel and he gave it to him, noting that he also wanted to see his daughter settle down. Later, Gabe took Isabel to a pottery class and planned out a romantic proposal. He and Isabel's kids actually took the pottery class on an earlier date -- when he asked for their permission to marry their mom -- and Gabe proposed by giving Isabel the plate he made that read, "Will you marry me?" The engagement ring was on the plate.

"I want to tell you that I love you with all my heart and soul," he told her as he got down on one knee. "You make me feel I have everything I need on my life. I came to Colombia temporarily for work and I never would've imagined I'd stay here forever with the woman of my dreams. I love you and your family. Isabel, will you marry me?"

Isabel cried happy tears and said yes. She told cameras she really wanted Gabe to propose. She was especially touched that he asked her kids for permission before popping the question.

"So obviously it's very important for me to see three of the people I love most in this world happy together and planning things for everyone's future," she emotionally told cameras. "For me, it's complete happiness."

ET spoke with Gabe about this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and he shared what he wanted viewers to know about his relationship with Isabel.

"I want fans to know that my relationship with Isabel just because I am transgender doesn't make it all that different than if I wasn't transgender," he noted. "I feel like every relationship has its ups and downs, it has their problems. If I wasn't trans, then it would just be, you know, different problems they focus on. No relationship is perfect. It's just the cards you got ... just got to make them work."

"I want to say open your mind to who you're dating because never in a million years would [Isabel] have ever thought that she would be with a transgender guy, ever," he added. "She wouldn't ever, ever think that. So just because you don't think it's right for you, you know, it might be the best thing that you've ever had."

Watch the video below for more.