'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Bilal's Ex-Wife Threatens to Get Physical With Shaeeda

Things took a nasty turn between Shaeeda and Bilal's ex-wife, Shahidah, on Sunday's episode of90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. After the two women's tense confrontation during the 90 Day Fiancé tell-all, they met up again with Bilal to talk and it ended with a public fight and Shahidah walking out in anger.

Shaeeda was still harboring hurt feelings from Shahidah questioning her about signing a prenup before she married Bilal. Shaeeda didn't like the "aggressive" way she felt Bilal's ex-wife confronted her and hadn't been able to get past it. When the three met up, Shaeeda bluntly told her that she felt "disrespected" at the way Shahidah came at her. Shahidah was clearly annoyed and pointed out that she didn't yell at her. When Shaeeda insisted that she came with her "boxing gloves on," Shahidah had had enough.

"I'm not about sit here and stand for that because that's not what I did," she heatedly told her.

Shaeeda didn't back down and told her that her aggressive attitude at the moment was exactly what she didn't like.

"She wants to get away with her bad behavior as usual and I'm not going to put it to rest," Shaeeda told cameras. "Acknowledge that you hurt my feelings, apologize and move on. You're not gonna play me out to be a liar when I'm not lying."

Shahidah refused to apologize even when Shaeeda said she upset her so much that she thought about banning her from her home.

"I'm not gonna apologize for something that I didn't do," she said.

When Shaeeda asked why she bothered to come and said she was "literally done," Shahidah got up from the table and threatened to escalate things.

"Bilal, you better come get her because you know this will get left, real quick," she said. "Real quick. 'South East Diego' will be up on here. And don't say 'so what?' because you don't know me. You're putting something on me that didn't happen. I'm not trying to be a bully to you, but you're not going to back me into a corner."

Shaeeda continued to call Shahidah a bully and Shahidah walked out and told her to watch who she was talking to.

"You better get her," Shahidah said after removing her mic. "Because I will reach across that table and bring you out, OK? Because you don't know who you're talking to."

Bilal was stunned into silence but was clearly upset. Shaeeda told cameras she didn't feel good either but was proud of herself for standing up to Shahidah.

"I am like, so, so, so, angry right now," Bilal said. "Things happen, but for things to happen in public make it more embarrassing. If I start talking right now, I may say something I might regret."

ET recently spoke to Bilal and Shaeeda about their journey on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and Shaeeda said she and Shahidah were currently "cordial."

"For the sake of the children, you have to be cordial because sometimes the bigger picture is your focus on your children," Shaeeda noted, referencing Bilal and Shahidah co-parenting their two kids together. "So, despite if you're feeling some type of way, try to put your differences aside just to be cordial with the person, which I have been doing. It's hard. But at the same time, I am looking at this as, oh, I'm in a family unit now. Bilal doesn't come with himself. He come with children. So, I cannot be too loud or disrespectful. So for the sake of your kids and for the sake of having a peaceful family life, she and I are cordial. We can say good morning, good evening, and goodbye."

But she did say she had created "boundaries" with Shahidah.

"I think in a relationship when you are with a man who has children, you could co-parent with the ex and stuff but there always has to be boundaries," she stressed. "If you don't have boundaries, it's a disaster. So I think I am a little bit more vocal when it comes to being respected, when it comes to having safe boundaries in our relationship in regards to her."