'90 Day Fiancé': Mahogany Leaves Ben Stranded in Peru

Mahogany showed a shocking lack of concern for Ben on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. As the two's relationship continued to deteriorate, Mahogany left Huacachina without telling him, leaving him stranded hours away from his hotel and the airport.

Mahogany was upset with Ben because he didn't show up to breakfast during what was supposed to be a romantic getaway that he planned. However, 52-year-old Ben explained to cameras that he didn't want to go to breakfast since the night before, he poured his heart out to 22-year-old Mahogany over text about his feelings for her and got no response in return. Making it more awkward was Mahogany's parents unexpectedly showed up to the breakfast, and Ben asked Mahogany if he could just meet with her parents without her there.

On Sunday's episode, Mahogany decided to spend the day with her dad and told cameras that her romantic getaway with Ben definitely wasn't going as planned after a tense conversation they had the night before over his exes. Mahogany called him out when he said he felt he did nothing wrong when it comes to his past relationships, and Ben testily replied that he felt he didn't have to justify himself when it comes to his past. Mahogany told her dad she was "confused" by Ben's behavior and that she thought he was mature online, but she felt that him not showing up to breakfast was extremely immature. Mahogany's dad told her that she deserves more than Ben, and that he was too old for her. He told her he wanted her to date someone closer to her own age who had the same dreams as her.

"I start to realize that Benjamin is really different to the person that I meet online," Mahogany told cameras. "And if my parents feel worried about Ben, I don't feel interest in Benjamin right now."

Later, Mahogany met up with Ben to give him a letter from her father and he was disappointed that her parents didn't show up in person. She in turn called him out for standing her up at breakfast, and he told her that he didn't want to show up until she at least responded to his heartfelt texts.

"I wanted you to miss me," he admitted. "Because I want to feel wanted. I just want to know if we have a chance here."

Mahogany's dad wondered if Ben skipped out on breakfast as revenge for Mahogany not showing up to the airport when he first arrived in Peru. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/ITwa1R3OrN — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) March 21, 2022

Mahogany was clearly turned off and told cameras that it was ironic that Ben was so much older than her but was acting "so immature right now." Mahogany told him he wasn't the person she thought he was online and that he didn't tell her a lot of things before they met in person, like not getting along with his ex-wife. She said she didn't want to even come to meet him and wanted to leave. He then told her that if she didn't want to talk to him, she should go, prompting her to walk out.

The next morning, Ben said he wanted to clear the air with Mahogany during the long car ride back to her hometown of San Bartolo because he still had hope when it came to their relationship. But when Ben knocked on her hotel room door, he was shocked that a shirtless man answered the door instead. He was further shocked when a hotel worker told him that she actually left the night before. Ben was stranded in Huacachina, and had to pay $250 for a car service to take him back to his hotel.

"Like, who does that? I can't believe she left," he told cameras. "I am four hours away from her hometown, like five hours away from Lima and the airport, and I am just stuck here. This is absolutely ridiculous. I can't for the life of me figure out what I did yesterday that turned into this. It's incredibly immature. Like, she's definitely showing her age. Like, I'm so confused right now and it's just such an overreaction. I don't understand any of this."

"I've risked a lot for this relationship -- my reputation, finances, what my family thinks of me -- all because I thought Mahogany was someone I was gonna spend the rest of my life with, but at this point, I'm starting to think I'm just an idiot for following this path to where I am right now," he continued. "And maybe it's time to finally call it quits."

ET recently spoke with Ben, and he explained why Mahogany's multiple lies aren't red flags for him, as well as responded to some criticism he's received due to their 30-year age difference.

"There's no one in this world that loves Mahogany more than her dad and so all of the viewers out there that are so concerned for her and think that I'm a predator coming after a young girl, trust me when I say the dad cares more about the situation than anyone from the outside," he said. "So, if he sees that I am very, very healthy -- which is, I find myself the exception and I'm sure that's probably rationalizing what I'm doing so I'll give you that -- but I am incredibly healthy. I take care of my body and it's a huge priority and I want to live for a very long time and I want to live in the best health that I can."

"So I think every case is individual," he continued. "It's not about the age to me. I met someone whose heart and whose soul is just so beautiful and someone that I can just connect with on such a different level that I just didn't want to let that go."

Watch the video below for more.