'90 Day Fiancé': Larissa Is 'Destroyed' After Finding Out Eric Discussed Their Sex Life With Colt

Larissa discovered heartbreaking news about her boyfriend, Eric, on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, whom she decided to get back together with against the advice of both her lawyer and close friends.

Larissa and Eric dated after her divorce from her ex-husband, Colt, but their relationship had plenty of drama. Larissa filed a police report on him before they broke up and also accused him of badmouthing her to other women, and her lawyer told her if he were to call the cops on her, she could possibly be deported back to Brazil. Her friend, Carmen -- who let her stay in her home after her divorce from Colt -- was also not a fan of Eric and told Larissa that if she started dating him again, she would need to find another place to stay.

Still, Larissa noted that Eric was one of the few guys who accepted her for who she was and chose him over the advice of her friends. She moved in with Eric and his roommate, and said she wanted to take it slow and sleep in separate rooms. But shortly after moving in, Larissa looked through Eric's phone without him knowing and discovered old texts he had been sending another woman named Nathalie about her. Larissa said the texts said she was a bad mother and that she didn't take showers, and she decided to call Nathalie on the phone to see what else he told her.

Nathalie badmouthed Eric, calling him a "snake," and also claimed that when she hung out with him one night, he bashed her in front of both her and his own parents. She claimed Eric and his dad said "horrible" things about Larissa, and that Eric also talked about his and Larissa's sex life.

"He's like a b**ch," Larissa responded. "He's like your best friend that turns against you. He's like a woman, you know?"

But it gets worse. Nathalie claimed that when Colt invited Eric to his home to hang out, the two discussed intimate details about Larissa and compared their sex lives with her. Larissa was clearly devastated.

"Back when I broke up with Eric, I found out that Colt invited Eric to his house to hang out," Larissa told cameras. "I have not wanted to talk about it because it made me feel very betrayed by the man that I thought I loved. I forgave Eric because I believe he has a good heart. But, now I know that Eric ran to Colt and say all my secrets. So, now I don't believe that I can trust Eric again."

Larissa -- who has already undergone extensive surgery -- also said she now wanted to change her hair and change her face, and was "destroyed."

"He told about my sexuality," she noted. "The way that I like to make sex. The way that I don't like to make sex. But in a very pejorative way. And I feel destroyed now. I feel very sad. ... I feel as a woman, destroyed."

In a preview of next week's episode, she confronts Eric and the two get in a heated argument. Larissa asks him if he's going to call the cops on her and he points out that she's the one in his house.

Jess’ father greeted Colt & Debbie with shots of Cachaca, a spicy and fruity clear liquor distilled from fermented sugarcane juice. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/jroO6kibNi — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) July 27, 2020

When Jess' dad asked Colt what his intentions were with Jess, he said he was serious about her and wanted to get married, which Debbie was alarmed at. When she voiced her opinion that Colt and Jess were moving too fast, Jess -- who appeared tipsy from the alcohol she was drinking -- put her hand in her face and told her she was comparing her to Larissa. Jess later cursed at Debbie, and at that point, Debbie had enough. She wanted to go back to the hotel, and to her disappointment, Colt decided to put her in a cab by herself and stay at the dinner.

Later, Debbie told Colt she wouldn't stand for how she was treated.

Debbie was suspicious about how Jess translated her questions at the dinner because she would say a long statement and Jess would say little back to her family. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/dLPnRLagzl — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) July 27, 2020

"All I did was just ask why she wants to get married, like, next week," she said. "Because we were with her family, I tried to pass it off and ignore it, but I did not appreciate it. And I saw a different side of her that reminded me of someone else and I didn't like it. She does it again, I'm gonna have to step in and say something because I'm not gonna have that. Very disrespectful, and I was just asking a question."

Debbie wanted to go to the beach with Colt but he was too hungover.🤢 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/c06Ugh2WQJ — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) July 27, 2020

Colt eventually brought it up with Jess during a walk on the beach, and Jess once again called him a "baby boy."

Colt defended himself, responding, "You just don't understand. Without me, my mother would have nobody. So, I'm not a baby boy. I don't appreciate you keep calling me that. I just feel like you just have to be supportive. Just like I have to be with your dad. Right? I want you to be patient with my mother."

For her part, Jess reluctantly said she understood, but told cameras that Colt was too controlled by his mother and was dismayed that he never defended her.

"It's not OK for me because I'm very independent," she said.

ET recently spoke with Colt and Debbie about Jess, and Debbie made it clear she was still not a fan of hers, and surprisingly said she would even choose Larissa over Jess. Colt also teased the remainder of the season, noting that viewers will see him work through a lot of his issues.

"Let me tell you, a lot has happened, a lot is going on in my life," he said. "And that's what's great about this season is that there's a lot of that, actually. It goes in really interesting directions and you're gonna find out that the person I started with is not the person that I may not end up with or who I become."

"Rebound central," he added of his relationship with Jess. "I feel like I've been running since I married Larissa, or before that, and I'm still running. I think I'm getting a little tired of running, let me tell you. So, we'll see what happens next."

