'90 Day Fiancé': Karine Locks Herself in the Bathroom to Get Away From Paul

Karine and Paul's relationship continued to deteriorate on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Karine has been unhappy this season after the couple decided to move to America from her native country of Brazil with their 1-year-old son, Pierre, as Paul has struggled to find a job and provide for them.

While things for the couple were starting to look up during last week's episode, when Paul found a suitable mobile home for them to live in, she still told him that she would move back to Brazil with their son if he didn't find a job within two months. Paul wasn't happy with 24-year-old Karine's statement, and explained that he was having trouble finding someone to hire him given his criminal record. Meanwhile, Paul's mom, Mary, has refused to help him out financially given that he's 37 years old with his own family.

Things took a troubling turn during the episode, when Paul said Karine locked herself into the bathroom and claimed she had been displaying extreme mood swings since moving to America.

"I'm not sure. She's gone in the bathroom and is not coming out," he told cameras when asked by a producer what was going on with Karine. "I'm not sure what's going on right now, if Karine's mad at me, or if she's mad at the fact my mom's coming over. Every now and then she does this. She'll go in the bathroom, lock herself in there for, like, four, five, six hours, then finally come out. She's been having a lot of mood swings lately, and I feel really bad for her. I'm trying everything I can but it's difficult. It's very difficult."

Karine eventually emerged from the bathroom, but clearly didn't want to have any interaction with Paul. She wouldn't answer any of his questions and said she didn't care that his mom was coming to see them. When Paul's mom arrived, Karine told her that she was "feeling bad" but that it wasn't her. Karine walked off after refusing the food his mom brought her and went to sit in the park by herself.

"It's like, one minute she's happy, the next minute she's ... this," Paul said. "The next minute, something totally different. These mood swings are so bad, Mom. Does she want to go back home? I don't know. I hope not."

Meanwhile, Mary showed some understanding toward Karine.

"I understand how she feels," she told cameras. "I mean, she's got so much going on right now and it's so different. I'm sure she misses her mother, and I don't think it's just me. I think it's just everything all together. ... Paul needs to work on getting a job. Because if she's doing stuff like this, that's a red flag. So it makes me think she's not happy here and she wants to leave."

As for Paul, he said he was "exhausted" both physically and emotionally.

"It is heartbreaking," he said. "I don't want my wife to feel like this and be like this, and I just want to figure out what I can do to make things better. But no matter what I do, it's wrong. ... She is being moody. She's standing up at the park just going through a mood swing. Usually, I give her space."

"I've seen Karine shut down before, but this is the worst I've ever seen her," he added. "I mean, what makes me really worry is that I think if Karine had the opportunity to go back to Brazil with Pierre, she would do it in a heartbeat. She would just hop on a plane without me."

Karine and Paul recently made headlines when she alleged in an Instagram Story post earlier this month that police had to intervene in their relationship, and that she'd been granted an emergency protective order against him. The post came one day after Paul claimed in an Instagram video that Karine was missing with Pierre.

"I want you all to know that me and Pierre are doing well now," Karine wrote. "All this past days I had a lot going on. I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son's life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation."

"I'm getting the best help I could ever get and I'm really thankful for all the people involved in this," she continued. "Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can't be fixed anymore. I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and a half."

