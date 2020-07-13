'90 Day Fiancé': Kalani's Dad Threatens to Give Asuelu an 'A** Whooping'

Kalani and Asuelu's huge fight continued on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but this time, Kalani's father stepped in.

Asuelu dramatically stopped filming during last week's episode and got on a bus to leave the Airbnb they were staying in after he got into a nasty argument with Kalani -- in which he called her a "lying b**ch" in front of her mother -- during their car ride on the way to California all the way from Utah. A homesick Asuelu was upset at Kalani because he wanted to take her and their two young sons, Oliver and Kennedy, to Samoa to visit his family, but Kalani ultimately said no due to a measles outbreak in the country. Asuelu was also frustrated that he wasn't the man of the house, given that they live with her parents.

On Sunday's episode, 31-year-old Kalani said she called 24-year-old Asuelu on his cell phone to come back to their Airbnb for the sake of their son, Oliver, who was celebrating turning two that weekend. Asuelu then gave her three false locations, and after she told him she was done driving around looking for him, he finally gave her the real name of the hotel he was staying in. Asuelu proceeded to lock himself in a room after they got back, and refused to come out to have breakfast with her family the next day. When Kalani's dad asked where Asuelu is, she awkwardly explained that they got into an argument on the way over there and that he wasn't coming out of his room because he didn't want to talk to anybody. Kalani's dad said he was "starting to get pissed off" and "could make it ugly," though he promised his wife that out of respect for them, he wouldn't get physical with Asuelu. Kalani's father -- who is also Samoan -- said that in Samoa, usually he would let his hands do the talking and said that the next time he got angry at Asuelu it would be a "straight up a** whooping."

When Kalani asked Asuelu if he was coming to Oliver's birthday party that afternoon, Asuelu would not stop playing his video games and told her to get out before he said something bad about her.

"I've been asking Asuelu if he'll come out to the party, 'cause he has hung out in the room all day, but he's not really giving me any clear answer," Kalani told cameras. "So I don't know if he's coming to the party. It's really hard to try not to let that affect me, but it kind of makes Oliver's birthday about him, which is typical Asuelu."

Later that day, Asuelu still refused to come out of his room during Oliver's birthday party even as the guests arrived. At that point, Kalani's father confronted him and told him that he needed to put his problems with Kalani aside to enjoy Oliver's birthday. Asuelu listened and came out and acted like nothing was wrong, which annoyed Kalani's sister, Kolini, who called him "a fine actor."

Meanwhile, Kalani -- who had been putting her emotions aside all day for the sake of Oliver -- said she was "confused" about where her relationship stood with her husband.

"I for sure thought Asuelu would apologize to me, but he just kind of is like, 'Oh, hey. You want some help? OK,'" she told cameras. "That's typical of our relationship, where there's a lot of sweeping under the rug. But as far as me and Asuelu go, I still don't really know where we stand, so I'm just confused. I don't know what's going on with us."

In a preview of next week's episode, Kalani's dad is seen confronting Asuelu about not apologizing to her and says he's struggling not to "get violent." As for Asuelu, he says he is "frustrated."

