'90 Day Fiancé': Julia and Brandon's Mom Clash Over Wedding Date

Julia continued to butt heads with her fiancé, Brandon's, parents on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

Julia, who hails from Russia, moved to Dunwiddie, Virginia, to be with Brandon, but in order to save money, the couple has to live with his parents on their farm. Julia has already clashed with Brandon's mom, Betty, over her not letting the two sleep in the same room together since they're not married yet. But the problems continued on Sunday's episode, when 26-year-old Julia and 27-year-old Brandon went to dinner with his parents and his grandfather, Joe.

First, Betty called out the hickeys on Julia's neck, and would not stop scolding her son for them. She then asked how it happened when the two were supposed to be staying in separate rooms. At this point, Brandon's grandfather stepped in to defend him.

"Stop embarrassing your son," he said. "It comes with the age. He's 27. I'm 87 years old ... I'd still do that to a young girl if I had one. C'mon."

Things later got extremely tense when Julia and Brandon shared that they wanted to get married on May 9. While Julia explained the date of the 9th had significance -- Brandon's first ever message to her was on a 9th, which read, "you look like my future wife" -- Betty vetoed the idea given that the date falls on Mother's Day weekend. While both Betty and Brandon's dad, Ron, said they should separate their wedding anniversary from Mother's Day, Brandon finally put his foot down.

"I don't care," he told them. "If Julia wants to do the 9th, then I want to do the 9th."

Brandon told cameras, "I feel good that we've got a date that makes Julia happy. My mom wasn't a fan of it, but it's our wedding."

While Betty and Ron continued to argue, Brandon and Julia held firm.

Julia told cameras, "When I say what I want, Brandon's parents tell me all the time, 'No, no, no, no, this is not good for you,'" she noted. "Again, don't give me choice. Again, don't give me time to say what I want."

When Brandon's grandfather attempted to lock in the date on the calendar on his phone, Betty boldly remarked, "Don't save the date yet, we're still working on it.'"

Joe admitted to cameras that he was concerned Julia was using Brandon.

"She's a lovely young lady but a lot of Russian young women like to come to America and they promise marriage, sex, everything that goes with it to attract them, and then later they find themselves in trouble," he said. "You have to have your eyes open, your ears open, you don't want to be hurt."

Meanwhile, Julia was clearly not adjusting well to living on a farm. She wasn't a fan of waking up early to feed the animals and also found the chores to be unbearable. She told Brandon that she hated the farm life and that she really wanted to go back home to Russia, which not surprisingly, greatly concerned Brandon.

ET spoke with Brandon and Julia last month, when she talked about her relationship with Betty.

"We don't have bad relationship, we just have a relationship like mother-in-law and daughter," Julia told ET. "This is not normal. I mean, it's not normal when children live with their parents. We're not best friends and we've never been best friends. ... I love my mother and I love Brandon's mother. But if we live together, I mean, explosion, because this is so hard. Two girls, same house, it never works."

She did feel that Brandon was too close to his parents, particularly, when it comes to oversharing, like when he told them the two were not practicing birth control.

"I guess this is too much, too close," she said. "If you have a situation, you not tell everything in your life. I not tell my parents all my life, if I tell my parents all my life, I guess my parents' [hair] color will change quickly, like gray, because it's like too much stuff that parents don't need to know."

