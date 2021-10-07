'90 Day Fiancé': Jesse Is Dating Tim's Ex, Jeniffer, in Explosive 'The Single Life' Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life is set to be a wild one. TLC dropped the trailer on Wednesday, and it revealed a surprising new romance -- Darcey's ex, Jesse, is dating Tim's ex, Jeniffer.

Fans will remember 90 Day Fiancé star Darcey's intense breakup from 28-year-old Jesse, who hails from the Netherlands, during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Meanwhile, fan favorite Tim also had a memorable romance with 27-year-old Colombian model Jeniffer in season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. In the explosive trailer, Jesse and Jeniffer are dating.

"I feel like a virgin, like, rediscovering, like, whoa," Jesse says as things get steamy in the bedroom.

He later tells Jeniffer, "It feels like I'm falling in love with you."

However, Jeniffer doesn't appear to be on the same page.

"I do feel like I could fall in love with Jesse, but, I'm dating someone else, too," she confesses to cameras.

As for the rest of the 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 cast -- Stephanie, Syngin, Big Ed, Natalie, and Colt's mom, Debbie -- major drama also ensues. Stephanie, who made 90 Day Fiancé history as part of the first LGBTQ couple to be featured, is now dating men as well this time around after her breakup with Erika. The 30-year-old YouTube star says she's been celibate for two and a half years and is trying to lose her celibacy to somebody she "could be a ho with."

"My ho mate," she says, after footage is shown of her kissing a man in a bathtub.

Also looking to enjoy herself is 69-year-old Debbie, who notes that she hasn't been on a date in 40 years.

"I'm looking for someone that I really care about, and can enjoy my experience sexually," she says with a laugh.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Syngin says he's open to dating anyone from gothic girls to nuns after his breakup with Tania, but he clearly still has issues with his ex-wife. Tania appears in the trailer and the two have an intense argument.

"Stop f**king blaming me for s**t. Like, I am not here to make you happy anymore," he tells Tania as she emotionally walks out. "I'm f**king done."

Natalie, 37, doesn't seem to be having much better luck with her dates after her breakup with Mike, though she does admit, "I just like to be in f**king charge."

"This breakup is one of the hardest things I've ever done in my life," he says. "I'm ready for Big Ed 2.0."

90 Day: The Single Life season 2 premieres on Friday, Nov. 12 with a special two-hour episode on Discovery+.

However, it appears Ed and Liz are definitely back on after she said she still loved him and expressed interest in getting back together with him at the tell-all that aired in May -- even after he went to Las Vegas and hung out with other women just two days after their breakup. Last month, TMZ reported the two are engaged. Watch the video below for more.