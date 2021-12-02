'90 Day Fiancé': Jesse and Jeniffer Dish on Their 'Fire' First Night Sleeping Together (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé stars Jesse and Jeniffer aren't shy about discussing their sex life. In this exclusive clip from Friday's all-new 90 Day: The Single Life streaming on Discovery+, the two candidly discuss sleeping together within 24 hours of meeting one another in person.

Jesse says he traveled to Colombia to meet Jeniffer after connecting online, but had no intention of sleeping with her. But it's safe to say he was definitely not disappointed in the turn of events.

"I feel like a virgin, rediscovering, like, whoa," he tells cameras. "Like, we have this fire. If I could put, like, a fiery emoji right now, it would be here. I mean, that's just all I can say, it's complete fire."

As for Jeniffer, she's also pleased with the experience and is relieved that her fears that they couldn't connect sexually were now gone. Later, Jesse says he felt the whole hotel room was "going to be on fire" from their passion. Jeniffer notes, "He's very strong and dominant like me, we are both dominant. And we like to change. Sometimes he gets dominant, sometimes I'm the dominant."

When a producer asks Jesse if it's the best he's ever had, he replies, "Yeah, I think it was. Yeah."

But Jeniffer shrugs and says, "One of the best," and the look on Jesse's face -- who's known for dating 90 Day Fiancé star Darcey -- is priceless.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life stream Fridays on Discovery+.