'90 Day Fiancé': Jess Says Colt Makes Her Want Sex 'All the Time' (Exclusive)

Colt's girlfriend, Jess, has no issue talking about her intense physical attraction toward him in this exclusive clip from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s brand new episode on Sunday.

Colt is in Brazil to meet Jess' family, and in the clip, the two take a relaxing stroll on the beach. Colt, 34, strips down to a Speedo, much to 26-year-old Jess' delight.

"Ooh, sexy boy!" she exclaims. "I like the look. Great."

Meanwhile, Colt says, "When in Brazil, do as the Brazilians do."

Later, as they hold hands on the sand, she asks him if he's ever had sex on the beach before. He says he hasn't, while she laughs and says she has.

"Colt makes me want sex all the time," Jess later tells cameras with a laugh. "Oh my gosh."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Jess was memorably similarly blunt when she met Colt in person for the first time in a previous episode this season, when she basically told him she wanted to have sex on their first date. She was also dismayed on Sunday's episode when Colt at first booked only one hotel room in Brazil for the two of them as well as his mom, Debbie -- who invited herself along for the trip to make sure of Jess' intentions when it came to her son -- to share, because she wanted to have sex.

ET spoke with Colt's ex-wife, 33-year-old Larissa, last month, and she gave her thoughts on Jess's bold nature and how it compares to Colt.

"I feel that she's pretty, I believe they have a good connection," she said. "But I feel like Jessica is way too much to him. Like, she's too fast to him. Like, sex on the first date... I don't know, I feel like it's too much for him. And I believe he's like, 'Whoa, wait.'"

"The Colt that I know, he's a little bit more conservative, you know?" she continued. "So, I don't know if Jess is scaring Colt or encouraging him to change his behavior."

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Debbie and Colt on Monday, and Debbie was clearly still not a fan of Jess and surprisingly said that she would even choose Larissa over her. Debbie said she thought Jess was dishonest and still had serious doubts about her -- mainly, that she only wants citizenship, fame and money from Colt.

"I like Jess but I don't think she's the right person for Colt, going in that situation," she said. "I think Colt needs to spend a lot of time seeing what's out there, who's out there and finding out what he really wants in his life or a partner."

"I just don't think that Jess is quite right," she continued. "Because, I think she's a party person -- you're not -- you don't like to go out and party every night, whereas she does. She doesn't really want to commit to a marriage, but she wants a marriage, but she doesn't want to commit to one. Still trying to figure out what's going on with her. ... They're so opposite, it's not a good match."

As for Colt, he described his relationship with Jess as being "very hot and cold" and defended getting serious with her so fast. Debbie had a problem with the two of them talking about what they would name their future kids in front of her after only seeing each other in person twice.

"We fight, we're passionate," he said. "I feel like a lot of our relationship is passion, so anytime we can actually connect is like when we talk about future stuff, because we have something to look forward to."

