'90 Day Fiancé': Jenny and Sumit Clash Over Him Not Wanting to Be Retired Like Her (Exclusive)

Jenny and Sumit's 30-year age difference is causing some complicated issues in their marriage. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 63-year-old Jenny and 33-year-old Sumit are on their honeymoon but the romance is spoiled when Sumit brings up that he wants to go back to work while Jenny is comfortably retired.

Sumit says that he wants to go back to cooking for a living and restart his food business with a friend, which is what he did before COVID-19 hit. He tells cameras that while Jenny wants to live life "in a retired way," he's still in his 30s and feels like he's still productive and should make money. Jenny is later shocked when Sumit tells her he plans to work six days a week. She immediately tells him it's "too much," especially when she has her own retirement money coming in and doesn't rely on him financially.

"You're my husband and we need to be together more than just one day a week," she tells him.

Sumit replies that he hardly goes anywhere without her as it is. She notes that he's taking the romance out of their honeymoon by talking about work and being away from her.

"I've sacrificed a lot to come and live here with Sumit in India and I worked hard my whole life," Jenny tells cameras. "I want to relax and enjoy my life with my husband. I mean, I didn't fight this hard to marry Sumit so that he can go off and work six days a week and leave me home alone."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p,m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.