'90 Day Fiancé': Jasmine Checks Gino's Email and Gets a Shock (Exclusive)

During last week's episode, Gino said he was planning to propose to Jasmine though their relationship was still rocky due to him betraying Jasmine by sending the topless pictures that she sent to him in private to his ex without her knowledge, and also admitting that he used to be on a sugar daddy/sugar baby website and would pay women for dates. In the clip, Jasmine asks Gino to show her his email because she still doesn't trust him.

"Don't delete s**t," she tells him. "Give me."

"He says that he has changed, that he's not interested in dating sugar babies, and that he doesn't have anything to hide," she also tells cameras. "But I'm super smart and good at technology, Gino. So, if he has been lying to me, I'll figure it out."

Gino is visibly on edge as Jasmine scrolls through his email, and he asks her to not read his new emails since he still has to look at them. Jasmine, of course, doesn't respect that, and her eyes get big as she scrolls.

"What is this s**t?," she asks him, as Gino nervously replies, "Ummm."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke with Jasmine last month and she talked about no longer judging Gino so harshly for his past actions.

"We all have a past," she said. "And I cannot judge Gino for what he did in his past relationships. I do believe that so far, you can see in the show that he has shown me that he's a good person, that he's so into me. I mean, this man has not run away from me after showing my super crazy and wild side."

"Even if he did it, I don't see a sick man, like a pervert abusing women, anything like that," she continued. "If he did it, it's just out of loneliness and wanting company. And I know back in the United States, before he lost his job, he was a very busy man, was working all the time, and maybe, I don't know, he didn't have the time to go and meet girls and he relied on this website. I don't truly know, but I believe that Gino is overall a good man and he would never disrespect a woman."