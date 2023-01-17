'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Tell-All: Yara Breaks Down Telling Jovi She's Not Ready For Baby No. 2

Yara isn't ready for baby no. 2 just yet. In an exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, Yara breaks down as she defends having help with her and Jovi's 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, and shares why she doesn't presently want a second child.

"We not depend so much. We depend when we need the help and Mrs. Gwen are there for me, if I will call her," Yara says of her husband's mom. "I'm working and sometimes I need f**king help and I'm a human. This been over too much."

"I don't want for someone think that I depend, wanna leave, my daughter, depend my daughter, no," she adds through tears. "But I'm working, so I need my time sometimes and that's it. That's why I don't wanna have another baby, because I am not ready."

The attention then turns to Gwen, who previously fought with her son and daughter-in-law when she didn't help with Mylah for several weeks.

While Gwen thinks the blowout was "unnecessary," Jovi explains, "There was a six to eight week period where she didn't come around and it bothered us."

"You are 32 years old," his mom fires back. "We have never had a disagreement to that extreme... Jovi yelled at me while I sat there and listened in awe."

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all airs Sunday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.