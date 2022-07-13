'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' First Look: Big Ed Questions If Liz Is a Lesbian, Angela Has a New Man

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has the franchise's most memorable couples going through shocking changes. In the first trailer for the brand new season, the honeymoon phase is definitely over for the couples, and it appears Angela and Michael are no longer even together.

"I've gave nothing but loyalty to Michael for five years," Angela tells cameras. "But at this point, I gotta do what I gotta do for me."

Meanwhile, 56-year-old Big Ed and 29-year-old Liz aren't doing great after their engagement. The two have a big fight and Ed questions if Liz is a lesbian. Interestingly enough, Ed's ex Rose also turned out to be bisexual after she dumped him.

"I'm tired of your dishonesty," Ed heatedly tells Liz. "She was physically all over you. ... Are you a lesbian?"

As for 63-year-old Jenny and 33-year-old Sumit, clearly, finally getting married didn't solve their issues. In the trailer, the two get into a screaming match and she says she's tired of "taking all this abuse." Things spiral out of control when she pushes him and tells him to get away from her "forever."

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and discovery+.