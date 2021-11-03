'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' First Look: Asuelu's Mom Demands a Divorce After Kalani Drops a Bombshell

The fights are escalating to a physical level on the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. The first trailer dropped for season 6 on Thursday, and features a jaw-dropping moment between 90 Day Fiancé season 6 couple Kalani and Asuelu and their respective families.

Clearly, the tense relationship between 32-year-old Kalani and 25-year-old Asuelu's families has not improved since their intense fighting during the last season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. In the trailer, Kalani -- who shares two young sons with Asuelu -- says that she does not want to have another baby. All last season, Kalani was at odds with Asuelu's mom, Lesina, and his sister, Tammy, because Lesina and Tammy demanded Asuelu continue to send money back to Samoa to support their family even though he was struggling to support his own family.

After Kalani drops the news, Lesina declares, "I want a divorce now," before shouting at her son, "We are trying to help you!"

When Kalani's sister, Kolini, defends her sister's right to not want to have another baby, Tammy -- who already tried to physically fight Kalani last season -- has to be held back from once attacking Kolini.

In another shocking moment from the trailer, 90 Day Fiancé season 5 couple Elizabeth and Andrei also continue to be at odds with her family. At one point, 30-year-old Elizabeth confronts her family for "dogging on her husband." It quickly escalates from there, when one of her sisters throws her drink at her and the two physically go at one another.

Three more couples that will be featured on the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has yet to be announced. Season 6 premieres on Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and will also be available for streaming on Discovery+.

"I don't have a relationship with them, so, he does the talking or whatever he wants to do with them and I just kind of sit on the wayside," Kalani told ET. "It is what it is, let's just say that."

