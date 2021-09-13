'90 Day Fiancé': Evelin Reveals She and Corey Secretly Got Married

Evelin dropped a major bombshell on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way about her rocky relationship with Corey. Evelin revealed to her sisters that despite expressing major hesitations about getting married and having a wedding with Corey -- and her sisters also not being fans of Corey -- the two already secretly got married a year ago.

90 Day Fiancé fans know that it hasn't been an easy journey for Corey and Evelin after he moved to Ecuador to be with her. The two have experienced major ups and downs, and in an episode earlier this season, Evelin said she previously told Corey that she didn't want to marry him because they both weren't ready. Corey said that he took that to mean that Evelin broke up with him, though Evelin insisted it was just "a break." Corey was heartbroken and decided to take some time in Peru, and ended up meeting another woman named Jenny. Although he eventually went back to Ecuador after quarantine hit and he and Evelin got back together, it's clear Corey downplayed how seriously he was seeing Jenny.

On Sunday's episode, the two were still planning their wedding, and Corey had serious concerns about Evelin wanting a lavish wedding and expecting him to pay for it all. In one questionable moment, Corey brought his sister's used prom dress and asked Evelin to wear it as her wedding dress. Not surprisingly, Evelin was horrified when she saw the dress.

"That dress is dirty," she said. "It's a horrible, old, dirty dress."

Evelin asked him if the dress had sentimental value to his family, noting that it looked like a prom dress. Corey admitted that it was.

"Over a year ago, when I was in the States, I took my mom to go to wedding dress shopping for Evelin, without Evelin knowing because you can find cheaper options there," he shared. "But the dresses were a lot more expensive than I was anticipating. We went to a used dress shop and even then they were above what I had. So, I asked my sister, and she had a prom dress that I thought it would work perfect."

Evelin's sisters said Corey insulted her by even bringing the dress to her and didn't mince words, telling him that it was "cheap" and "ugly."

"I really appreciate the thought, because I asked, 'Is this dress important to your family?' Like, if it was passed on from your grandma to your mom. But this is just your sister's prom dress," Evelin told him.

"It is embarrassing to have my sisters' presence, this thing that Corey did," she also told cameras. "'Oh, look at my super future husband right here, bringing me his sister's old dress for me to wear.' One hundred percent Corey is trying to get out of paying for a nice dress, because he know it's not going to be cheap. I will definitely not wear his sister's prom dress to my wedding. Hell no!"

Later, when Evelin went with her sisters to try on more appropriate wedding dresses, she told them about Corey's actions in Peru, which only heightened their dislike for Corey. They questioned why she still wanted to marry him and said Corey would cheat on her. After they said they didn't support her getting married, Evelin said she had to come clean about one more thing.

"The truth of the matter is, one year ago, Corey and I went to Guayaquil and got married," she said to her stunned sisters.

For more on Evelin and Corey's differing opinions on what he did in Peru, watch the video below.