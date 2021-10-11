'90 Day Fiancé': Evelin Calls Off Her Wedding to Corey and Wants a Divorce

Corey met up with Jenny to get closure, since ghosting her after getting back together with Evelin. Corey told her that while what they had together was "real," he's decided to be with Evelin. Jenny took the news well and told cameras that although what she had with Corey was short, it was "beautiful and magical." She also insisted that when she met Corey he said he was single, and that she didn't know until two-and-a-half months later that he was married.

"I would never in my life take part in infidelity, nor would I want the same thing done to me," she told him. "Everything has a beginning and an end, Corey. I have my life. You have yours."

She also noted to cameras, "Things between Corey and I would have been very different if he hadn't been married. Very, very different."

Jenny had also already moved on, saying she had to go because she had a date. She did tell Corey that he needed to come clean to Evelin about their past relationship and Corey admitted that he was scared about how she would take it. When a producer asked Corey during a confessional if he still had feelings for Jenny, he had a hard time answering.

"I have feelings for Jenny as a person," he noted. "I really do care about the time we spent together, but my heart, and my love, and my future is with Evelin. I just hope Evelin truly understands when I tell her the full truth."

However, Evelin definitely did not take Corey's confession well. Evelin told cameras Corey repeatedly denied being serious with Jenny and said he had only been with her for four days and that he didn't have sex with her.

"Like, imagine if I went and got all the d**ks around, and went like, 'Oh, I was so sad and depressed, Corey. This was the cure.' F**k you. Like, never."

"I know that you being in South America and being a white and blue eyes, you think the women are gonna want you and love you all the time," she continued. "Like, who the f**k do you think you are? Like, some kind of Brad Pitt."

Even after finding condoms in Corey’s bags when he returned from Peru, Evelin still believed him when he said he did not have sex with Jenny. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/kbO8lMYl5R — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) October 11, 2021

Corey attempted to defend himself.

"I was just dating somebody when you decided to break up with me, Evelin. That was it," he said. "You literally told me it's OK for us to see other people. You said that. You wanted me to leave the country."

Evelin said the reason she was so mad is because he lied to her, and that she was not going to thank him for coming back to her.

"You're not the man I met many, many years ago," she said. "I don't even know what the f**k you are anymore. It's like a whole new person and a horrible one. ... If you think I'm going to be open arms to you after everything that you have done, you're crazy. I would really appreciate if you take all your stuff and leave."

The two talked the next day, and Evelin said she didn't believe that Corey regretted his actions and wanted a divorce.

"If you think that I'm gonna put up with you anymore, you're crazy because there's no more wedding, there's no more nothing and now I'm screwed because I told my mom," she said. "And my whole family is going to hate the idea of a divorce because they have no idea of how much you f**king suck. ... I have now come to a point where I have zero trust in you. ... I'm not staying with you."

"This time there's no more chances, Corey," she continued. "I really cannot do this anymore. I'm tired."

Corey was shocked Evelin was so emotional.

"She's not somebody who cries," he told cameras. "It's very rare. So to see Evelin break down and cry because of something I did is just... It's so horrible to know that you're the person causing this."

"I don't like to think that me and Evelin's relationship is over, but I think it's a very strong possibility that it is," he added. "I almost feel like I don't deserve to be with her anymore. This is how I feel, you know, as badly as I want to be with her. I'm realizing that I made a much bigger mistake than I originally realized, and I wish I could take it all back, 100 percent."