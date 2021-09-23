'90 Day Fiancé': Evelin Breaks the News to Her Parents That She Secretly Married Corey (Exclusive)

Evelin comes clean to her parents that she secretly married Corey a year ago in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Evelin already spilled the news to her disappointed sisters, Lesly and Lipsy, that she married Corey just because his visa was going to expire and he couldn't legally stay in Ecuador if they didn't tie the knot. In this exclusive clip, her mother, Cenet, and her father, Kleber, look heartbroken at the news. Evelin says she didn't tell anyone about their courthouse wedding and paid a random person off the street $20 to be their witness.

"Corey talked to me and convinced me," Evelin says. "And I told him we would do it just for his papers, and we would go out there alone by ourselves. And that's what we did."

Not surprisingly, Evelin's mom isn't happy.

"For Evelin to have gotten married and not to have told me, her mother, it's something I cannot stop being shocked about," Cenet tells cameras. "That is something she should have told me and her father. I don't understand why they kept this a secret."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

During last week's episode, Evelin told cameras she couldn't stop crying -- and not out of happiness -- after her and Corey's big decision. Evelin also told her sisters that at the time, she was thinking that if anything went wrong, she could divorce Corey quietly and nobody would have to know about their marriage -- even though nobody in her family believes in divorce.

But Evelin and Corey are struggling in their relationship due to Corey being unfaithful to Evelin when she asked for a break. Corey went to Peru and said he thought their relationship was over, and started seeing a woman named Jenny -- even though he was already legally married to Evelin. Watch the video below for more.