'90 Day Fiancé': Caesar Claims Drake DM'd Him and They're Now 'Pretty Good Friends'

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3 star Caesar says he has a superstar fan. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Bares All, Caesar claimed rapper Drake is a fan of the show and direct messaged him, which led to a close friendship between the two.

Caesar's 90 Day Fiancé journey was one of the most talked-about storylines in his season, given that he claimed to have sent $40,000 over the course of five years to a 28-year-old Ukrainian woman named Maria, without having ever met her face to face or even video chatted with her. While his friends and co-workers were convinced Caesar was being catfished since they had never had an actual face-to-face conversation, during the season finale, Maria was shockingly revealed during an interview with TLC cameras. Maria admitted she wasn't physically attracted to Caesar and said she had been chatting with other men besides him. She also said he had given her closer to $5,000 over the years as opposed to $40,000.

On Sunday's episode, Caesar claimed that he and Drake "were pretty good friends" after the rapper saw his story on 90 Day Fiancé.

"He messaged me, he was like, 'Hey Ceas, how you doing?'" Caesar said. "We just started becoming friends and he sent me some of his clothing from his clothing line. Yeah, he's an awesome person."

Host Shaun Robinson was in disbelief and asked how close they were.

"Once in a while we'll call each other, see how we're doing," he continued to claim. "He'll call me and say, 'Hey Ceas, how you doing, what's going on, how've you been?'"

Fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Yara, who also made a virtual appearance on Sunday's 90 Day Bares All episode, expressed some doubt given how gullible Caesar was with Maria during his 90 Day Fiancé season.

"But if it's the real Drake, I think this sounds so much cool because I love him, OK?" she said.

Later, Caesar said he's still single and very much looking. Yara and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 star Julia, who also made an appearance on Sunday's episode, gave him some tips on how to attract Eastern European women. Yara told Caesar that he needed to stop giving his money away and to not try to buy a woman. Julia agreed and said Caesar needed to be himself and be comfortable with who he is.

As for updates on Yara and Julia, Yara said that she ended up taking a pregnancy test after suspecting she was pregnant during the tell-all that aired in August, but she isn't pregnant. Julia said she and Brandon were still together, and noted that plenty of women have attempted to slide into her husband's DMs. She also shared that Brandon gets plenty of bold and explicit messages from men who want to date him.

Meanwhile, it's no secret that the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has plenty of celebrity fans. ET spoke with Darcey last February, and she talked about connecting with Chrissy Teigen and going to her house.

"She came downstairs all beautiful, and when she saw me -- I think I was the last person that she saw -- and then she was like, 'Oh my god, Darcy!,' embraced me, hugged me," she shared. "And she said something really beautiful that touched my heart. She said, 'You know, I really look up to you with the way you raise your daughters. They're amazing kids, you raised them well.' And that touched home. She was really sweet. She welcomed me into her home and she's always welcome to ours."