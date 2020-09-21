'90 Day Fiancé': Asuelu Leaves Utah as His and Kalani's Marriage Deteriorates Amid Quarantine

Asuelu and Kalani's marriage went from bad to worse due to the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday's season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. After yet another big argument between the two, Asuelu went to see his mom and sisters in Seattle, Washington, but it's unclear when or if he will ever return to Utah to try to save his marriage.

Kalani and Asuelu have had major issues all season long, first due to 24-year-old Asuelu not stepping up as a husband and father to their two young sons -- which Kalani's father confronted him about -- and also Asuelu being extremely homesick for his home country of Samoa. Earlier this season, the couple wasn't able to take a trip to Samoa to visit because of a measles outbreak, which resulted in him getting into a massive fight with Kalani and stopping filming. Later, the two fought over family again, this time, when it came to his mom, Lesina, and his sister, Tammy, asking him to give them more money, though he only works part-time and can barely financially take care of his own kids.

On Sunday's episode, 31-year-old Kalani was irate after sharing that Asuelu wasn't taking quarantine seriously during the coronavirus pandemic and continuing to go out as he pleased. She said that she put a tracker on his phone, and that he was continuing to go out and play volleyball and to other places, then would lie to her about it.

"It's almost like he's trying to purposefully expose himself to get coronavirus," she told her mom. "He keeps going out with his friends, and then he'll lie about where he is. And I'm done with it. I need to protect my kids. I can't keep letting him do whatever the hell he wants."

Kalani said that quarantine had made their relationship worse and that after getting into a big fight, she sent him to see his family in Washington, but only got him a one-way ticket.

"I don't know when he's coming back, 'cause this is not working," she told cameras. "It's not working anymore."

Asuelu didn’t tell his family the real reason why he was visiting, he told them he missed them and wanted to see them... #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/jqgeMz680a — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) September 21, 2020

"I feel like we definitely need a break from each other," she continued. "It's overwhelming having him do all of this dumb sh** all of the time, and then not helping with the kids, and not helping with cleaning, and not helping with doing anything around the house. I don't even know if we can, like, work as a couple anymore."

Kalani said she didn't really see the point of being married anymore because she wasn't getting any support or even companionship from him.

"I really am just done, like, every day that passes, I just... I don't see the point of it all," she tearfully said. "And I've just been fighting, and trying my hardest, and it's just me trying. There's, like, 20 percent of me that's waiting to see if he'll change, or if he'll do something different. And I mean, I'm not gonna hold my breath."

Meanwhile, Asuelu insisted to cameras that he was careful while playing volleyball and that Kalani overreacted. He said that he didn't want to leave Utah and was heartbroken when he tried to call Kalani from the airport but she didn't pick up.

"I really miss my wife and also my kids," he said. "It's really sad."

But Kalani was completely over the situation.

"I feel sad about him leaving, but I honestly don't know if I'll miss him," she said bluntly. "It's like that thing everyone says, that like, 'Oh, sometimes love isn't enough.' And I feel like that's where we're at, where we love each other, and we have love for each other."

In a preview of this season's three-part tell-all special, Asuelu is not with Kalani, and Tammy makes an appearance and threatens to "beat up" Kalani's sister, Kolini.

For more on Kalani and Asuelu's big issues this season, watch the video below.