'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela's Mom Tells Her to 'Watch Out' for Biniyam's Ex-Girlfriend (Exclusive)

Ariela's mother, Janice, continues to stir the pot when it comes to her pregnant daughter's relationship with her Ethiopian boyfriend, Biniyam, in this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Janice is in Ethiopia to make sure it's safe for 28-year-old Ariela to give birth there and that she has a proper place to live with 29-year-old Biniyam. Alhough Janice -- who works as a nurse -- begrudgingly accepted that the hospital Ariela's planning to give birth in is up to her standards, she did not approve of the apartment Biniyam had for him and Ariela. During the most recent episode, she also bluntly questioned Biniyam -- who works as an entertainer -- about how he plans to support Ariela and the baby, and needled him about why his first American wife left him. Biniyam responded that she was upset that he was talking to another woman that he said was just his friend. He insisted that he didn't do anything, and that she just suddenly left and blocked him.

In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode, Ariela and Janice go to see Biniyam perform at the club he works in. Janice once again questions Ariela about how much money Biniyam can possibly make at this job, to which Ariela doesn't have an answer.

"I don't know, Mom, you'd have to ask him," she testily replies.

Later, when Janice sees Biniyam dancing with an attractive female partner, Ariela reveals this is actually his ex-girlfriend.

"Oh my god, she is really cute," Janice says.

"Better watch out, Ari," she adds. "Especially when he's dancing at night, and you're home alone."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

When ET spoke with Ariela -- who was also a recent divorcée when she met Biniyam -- last month, she said that although she was the first one to approach Biniyam when she saw him on the street and found him attractive, he was the one who wanted to get serious fast.

"The funny thing is, I will say, the first time we really ever spent time together, he just laid it on me," she recalled. "He said, 'I want a serious life, I want a wife and I want a baby and I want, you know, like, a good job, and I want all these things.' And my thought at the time was like, 'Oh my god, this is too much, like, I just met you, calm down.' But I came to appreciate that sentiment, especially when I realized that I was about to have my own family."

