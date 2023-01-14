'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Michael Baltimore, on U.S. Marshals Most Wanted List, Arrested in Florida

Michael Anthony Baltimore, best known for his appearances as a barber on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, has been captured by authorities in Florida nearly seven months after he landed on the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted list.

According to his arrest record, Baltimore is being held in Broward County Jail after he was arrested early Friday morning on a slew of charges, including battery, possession of fentanyl, trafficking ecstasy, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a weapon by a felon, display of a firearm, providing false identification to a law enforcement official and three counts of use of false information to obtain a driver's license.

According to multiple reports, Baltimore was arrested at around 2:40 a.m. in Davie, Florida following a traffic stop. Authorities allege the 44-year-old fugitive fled the scene of a bar fight that involved a knife and threats of a shooting.

After he was pulled over, cops alleged Baltimore was in possession of 2.3 grams of fentanyl, 200 grams of marijuana, 818 ecstasy pills, fraudulent identification and a loaded gun. Cops also say he gave them a false identity, but a fingerprint scan later proved his true identity.

Broward County Sheriff's Department

TLC

TLC

Back in June, Baltimore was elevated to the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted list, after the law enforcement agency said he was wanted in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where he allegedly shot and killed Kendell Jerome Cook and injured another man at the GQ Barbershop on May 22, 2021.

Cook was the owner of the barbershop, which is where numerous scenes were filmed for the TLC reality show in 2019. It seemed as though Cook and Baltimore enjoyed a friendship, at least based on the scenes that aired for the seasons that included the couples Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno and Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, among others.

Baltimore had been wanted for assault, homicide and parole violation charges.