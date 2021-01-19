'90 Day Diaries': Larissa Wants Even Bigger Breasts But Eric Refuses to Pay for It (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa's desire for more plastic surgery is causing a serious rift between her and her boyfriend, Eric, in this exclusive clip from their upcoming appearance on 90 Day Diaries.

Larissa and Eric are giving an update on their lives in this clip from one of the latest 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs on Discovery+, 90 Day Diaries, in which cast members film themselves and give an intimate look at their lives from their own perspectives. Larissa and Eric are still together, but are fighting because she wants to get even bigger breast implants. Larissa has already previously undergone breast augmentation, which Eric loaned her the money for.

"My goal is to change my boobs again to get bigger," Larissa shares.

But Eric interjects, "The fact that she just got her boobs done and wants to get them done again, to me is, not economical."

Eric goes on to note that he doesn't want to have to take care of Larissa again like he did when she first got her implants. Their fighting eventually gets so bad that they cut the staycation they're on together short.

"Let's stick that fork in the road right now," Eric says, as it appears the two are headed toward another breakup. "And we can find our way away from one another."

90 Day Diaries is now streaming on Discovery+, with new episodes dropping every Monday.

"Well, Eric is a Ferrari, and Colt is a Honda from 1980," she noted.

"Eric and I, we are very complicated because we have kind of the same personality," she continued. "We always make up, then break up, so it's very complicated. ... Sometimes I just can't deal with him, he can't deal with him, and we just blow [up]. But different from Colt in that it's not that fight that leads to arrests or something bad, you know? This is the good thing about Eric and I ... we never end up in very bad situations. But yes, we have arguments and we have a lot of drama."

