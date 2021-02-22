'90 Day Bares All': Colt's Mom Debbie Reveals Shocking Details About Her Past

Colt's mom, Debbie, has lived quite the life. During Sunday's episode of 90 Day Bares All, the mother-son duo played a game of Never Have I Ever via video chat, sharing plenty of surprising details about Debbie's life.

During the game, Debbie revealed that she's had "a lot of one night stands" during her life.

"I grew up in the '60s and '70s," she said by way of explanation. "... I had one night stands [where] I don't even remember their names."

One hookup she did remember was with the Marlboro Man, who appeared on cigarette ads beginning in the 1950s. When shown a picture of the man in question, though, Debbie only commented that it "could be" the man she slept with.

"I had a one night stand with the Marlboro Man a long time ago... It was back in the '60s," she said. "... We went back to my place. Oh my god. I was such a whore."

Debbie, who also revealed that she's faked orgasms during her life, additionally confirmed that she was a go-go dancer "for a very short time" at Whiskey a Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

During the episode, Debbie also commented on the comparisons she's received to 90 Day Fiancé star Brandon's mom, Betty. Both women have been criticized for being too involved in their sons' dating lives, but Debbie insisted that Betty is "10 times worse than me."

"There was a contest [to] pick the worst mother-in-law and I was the best out of those four. I was the best. Brandon's mother was the worst," Debbie said. "Oh my god. She's nuts. I'm sorry, but both of those people are crazy."

Debbie pointed to some of Betty and Brandon's most controversial moments to make her point, including Brandon saying he didn't "want to take on" the responsibility of condoms, which Betty reacted to by calling a gynecologist to get his fiancée, Julia, on birth control. Betty also didn't allow her son and his fiancée to sleep in the same room, which Debbie criticized along with the way of life on the farm where Betty and Brandon live.

"You teach your child that it's the responsibility of the boy to wrap it [in a condom]. You don't raise your son to make the woman be [responsible]," Debbie said. "Then she calls the damn OBGYN. She won't let them sleep together, but they can screw around in the pool but not have sex?... They can screw anywhere except for the bedroom? I don't understand it."

"Why do they have a farm if they need all this help? And who needs to feed [the animals] at five o'clock in the morning? They eat when you give it to them," she continued. "... I don't like her. I'm sorry."

Debbie also defended her own actions, telling her son that she "never stopped" him and his ex-wife, Larissa, "from having sex."

"I wanted that relationship to work. I gave you guys every benefit of the doubt. I did," she said. "I tried to get along with Larissa."

In fact, in an interview with ET last July, Debbie said she preferred Larissa to Colt's ex-girlfriend, Jess, despite Larissa's three arrests for domestic violence.

"Larissa's evil, but she's honestly evil. I'm not gonna say that, she's not evil, she's just... I trust Larissa because I know her and I know what she's about," Debbie told ET. "Jess is a total mystery to me."

90 Day Bares All airs Sundays on Discovery+.