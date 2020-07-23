x
8 Best Jewelry Deals at the Amazon Sale From Kate Spade, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and More

8 Best Jewelry Deals at the Amazon Sale From Kate Spade, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and More

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune! Jewelry deals are happening at the Amazon sale this summer. Enjoy up to 62% off on jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. 

Right now, shop markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift or a little treat for yourself. 

Although Amazon Prime Day has been postponed indefinitely, the Amazon sale is filled with amazing deep discounts from many of our favorite fashion brands that offer deep discounts up to 80% off. Kate Spade New YorkRebecca MinkoffLevi'sTumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's top jewelry deal picks from Amazon this summer. 

An affordable and dazzling diamond ring.

Leanor Pendant Necklace by Kendra Scott at 20% Off

Small Square Stud Glitter Earrings by Kate Spade at 40% Off

This pendant necklace that also hasmatching earrings

New York Huggies Earring by Kate Spade for 51% Off

Alex Drop Earrings by Kendra Scott at 27% Off

Skagen Women's Stainless Steel Bangle at 62% Off

Pearl Lariat Necklace from Lucky Brand at 30% Off

