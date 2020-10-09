7 Makeup Products James Charles Always Uses to Create His Glam Looks (Exclusive)

Want to create a snatched glam look like James Charles? The YouTube sensation dished to ET in an interview in 2018 on the tried-and-true products he's completely obsessed with -- the staples he always uses for his gorgeous makeup looks.

"So if you guys have been a longtime subscriber of mine, you would know that I don't change up my makeup routine that often," he says. "One, because I don't care and two, because I know what I like and they work really great for me, so I don't really like to switch things up. If it ain't broke, don't fix it!"

From the pencil he uses for his signature full brows to the beauty mist that locks in his hard work and glow, score the exact makeup essentials Charles swears by.

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation

"I really just love it because the coverage is more medium. When I first started off doing makeup I used to use literally the most intense, cement, full coverage makeup ever, but I realized, hey if you're working really hard on your skincare routine, you don't need this. And once I kind of switched everything up I loved how my skin has been looking and I much prefer a more dewy, natural base with just a little bit of coverage to even everything out, and this is my all-time favorite foundation to achieve that."

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

"The tip is super, super tiny, but can be really defined when doing your brows," Charles notes. "My brows have definitely underwent quite the transformation since I started doing makeup. They used to be disgusting and now they're a lot better and I'm happy with them. This pencil saved my life as opposed to a really intense pomade. I also love this as well because I have a lot of beauty marks and freckles and I love to intensify them and draw them on for a youthful, cute freckled look using a brow pencil."

Morphe Highlight & Contour Sponge

"I actually really love this 'cause when you wet these, these get so big, which makes it so ideal for foundation application and I also love using my sponge for powder as well," he shares. "What I'll do is use my foundation on one side when it comes to setting my face in place. I'll still use the semi-damp sponge to pack everything in. That makes everything melt into the skin and set so much more...just good."

Morphe The James Charles Palette

"There are 39 shades in here to create whatever look you want to like, hello, imagine the possibilities," he says. "I am so proud of the formulas and pigmentation in here and I cannot wait for everybody to have this in their hand too."

Lilly Lashes in Miami

"I always like to pop on a Lilly Lash in the style Miami. These are what I'm wearing right now and these are my all-time favorite lashes in the entire world," Charles dishes. "They are so pretty. I feel like a living doll when I wear these. Every single time I do my make up. Lilly Lashes is an amazing brand."

Morphe Continuous Setting Mist

"I love this one because it's an aerosol can, so you can really just set it on and it's a light coverage setting," he says. "It locks your makeup in so well and it is so super inexpensive."

MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ in Goldlite

"This is the MAC Fix+ Goldlite and this is a little more pricey, but if you're a hardcore beauty lover and if you like dewy skin, this is a product for you," Charles explains. "I love, with a capital L O V and E, spraying this at the end of my makeup routine. Now this is just regular Fix Plus, which is kind of a setting between mist, but it has little flakes of gold glitter in there as well, which actually show up on your skin and it makes you look so dewy throughout the day."

