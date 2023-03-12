2023 Oscars: The Complete Winners List

On Sunday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences closed out an eventful awards season with the 2023 Oscars. The 95th annual Academy Awards were handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, during a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

The Black Panther sequel was nominated for a total of five awards, following closely behind All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin with nine each, Elvis with eight, The Fabelmans with seven, while Tár and Top Gun: Maverick rounded out the pack with six each.

See the full list of winners in bold below:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale -- Winner

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andreah Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking -- Winner

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio -- Winner

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny -- Winner

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers -- Winner

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany -- Winner

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once -- Winner

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front -- Winner

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick -- Winner

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front -- Winner

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

"Applause," Tell It Like a Woman

"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda

"Naatu Naatu," RRR -- Winner

"This Is a Life," Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever -- Winner

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale -- Winner

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front -- Winner

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water -- Winner

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse -- Winner

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye -- Winner

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.