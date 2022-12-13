2023 Independent Spirit Awards: The Full List of TV and Film Nominees

The full list of film and television nominees for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards has been revealed. This year, ahead of the 38th annual ceremony, which honors and celebrates independent filmmakers, the organization revealed that all acting prizes will be gender neutral and will be recognized in the newly formed performance categories, with 10 nominees each.
This year’s most-nominated films are Everything Everywhere All At Once, which garnered eight total nods and will compete in the Best Feature category against Tár, which followed closely behind with seven nods. Other top movies include Aftersun, Emily the Criminal, Palm Trees and Power Lines and Women Talking.
Among those competing in the performance categories are Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, Cate Blanchett, Gabrielle Union and Michelle Yeoh. Additionally, Women Talking, starring Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw and August Winter, was selected to receive the Robert Altman Award.
"We couldn't be more honored to celebrate this year's exciting film nominees," said Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent. "As the Film Independent Spirit Awards evolve with our changing industry, including embracing non-gendered categories, we look to these artists to lead us into the future. And as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our Artist Development programs, we are incredibly proud to have Film Independent Fellows Siân Heder and Chloé Zhao return as our honorary co-chairs."
On the TV side, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance and Station Eleven all tied with three nominations, with the latter three all competing in the Best New Scripted Series category. Other notable series include Pachinko, The Porter and Somebody Somewhere.
As for those up for acting prizes, some of the nominees include Adam Scott, Melanie Lynskey, Molly Shannon, Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph while the stars of Pachinko were named the Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series.
"As the television landscape continues to evolve, and independent artists expand the idea of how stories can be told, we’re proud to be changing with them," Welsh said. "With our new categories and gender-neutral acting awards, we hope to better reflect the diversity of incredible work being created by these talented artists."
The 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards, meanwhile, will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The in-person show, held on the beach in Santa Monica, California, will be streamed internationally across multiple online and digital platforms.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Feature
Bones and All
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Our Father, the Devil
Tár
Women Talking
Best First Feature
Aftersun
Emily the Criminal
The Inspection
Murina
Palm Trees and Power Lines
Best Director
Todd Field, Tár
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best Screenplay
Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy
Todd Field, Tár
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best First Screenplay
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines
K.D. Dávila, Emergency
Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies
John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal
Best Lead Performance
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Dale Dickey, A Love Song
Mia Goth, Pearl
Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Taylor Russell, Bones and All
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Performance
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Nina Hoss, Tár
Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser
Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Gabrielle Union, The Inspection
Best Breakthrough Performance
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Gracija Filipović, Murina
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages
Best Cinematography
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Hélène Louvart, Murina
Gregory Oke, Aftersun
Eliot Rockett, Pearl
Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost
Best Editing
Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral
Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Blair McClendon, Aftersun
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Monika Willi, Tár
Best International Film
Corsage (Austria/Luxembourg/France/Belgium/Italy/England)
Joyland (Pakistan/USA)
Leonor Will Never Die (Philippines)
Return to Seoul (South Korea/France/Belgium/Romania)
Saint Omer (France)
Best Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
A House Made of Splinters
Midwives
Riotsville, U.S.A.
John Cassavetes Award
The African Desperate
A Love Song
The Cathedral
Holy Emy
Something in the Dirt
Robert Altman Award
Women Talking
Director: Sarah Polley
Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight
Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter
Producers Awards
Liz Cardenas
Tory Lenosky
David Grove Churchill Viste
Someone to Watch Award
Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny
Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy
Truer Than Fiction Award
Isabel Castro, Mija
Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There
Rebeca Huntt, Beba
Best New Scripted Series
The Bear
Pachinko
The Porter
Catherine Pinkney, Devin Griffin
Severance
Station Eleven
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
Children of the Underground
Mind Over Murder
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?
The Rehearsal
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
Aml Ameen , The Porter
Mohammed Amer, Mo
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
KaMillion, Rap Sh!t
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sue Ann Pien, As We See It
Adam Scott, Severance
Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven
Ayo Edibiri, The Bear
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Frankie Quiñones, This Fool
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Molly Shannon, I Love That For You
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Best Ensemble Cast in a Scripted Series
Pachinko
Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn
The 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards will be handed out on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
