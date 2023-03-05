2023 Independent Spirit Awards: The Complete Winners List

The film and television winners for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards were handed out live Saturday night. Continuing a long-standing tradition, the 38th annual ceremony, which honors and celebrates independent filmmakers, took place at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California.

This year’s most-nominated films were Everything Everywhere All at Once, which garnered eight total nods and competed in the Best Feature category against Tár, which had seven nods. Other top movies included Aftersun, Emily the Criminal and Palm Trees and Power Lines.

Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance and Station Eleven, meanwhile, led the TV nominations with three each, while the latter three faced off in the Best New Scripted Series category. Other notable series included The Porter and Somebody Somewhere.

See the full list of winners in bold below:

FILM

Best Feature

Bones and All

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Our Father, the Devil

Tár

Women Talking

Best First Feature

Aftersun

Emily the Criminal

The Inspection

Murina

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Best Director

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Screenplay

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best First Screenplay

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines

K.D. Dávila, Emergency

Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Dale Dickey, A Love Song

Mia Goth, Pearl

Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Nina Hoss, Tár

Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser

Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Gracija Filipović, Murina

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Hélène Louvart, Murina

Gregory Oke, Aftersun

Eliot Rockett, Pearl

Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

Best Editing

Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral

Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Monika Willi, Tár

Best International Film

Corsage (Austria/Luxembourg/France/Belgium/Italy/England)

Joyland (Pakistan/USA)

Leonor Will Never Die (Philippines)

Return to Seoul (South Korea/France/Belgium/Romania)

Saint Omer (France)

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

A House Made of Splinters

Midwives

Riotsville, U.S.A.

John Cassavetes Award

The African Desperate

A Love Song

The Cathedral

Holy Emy

Something in the Dirt

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking

Director: Sarah Polley

Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight

Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter

Producers Awards

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny

Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, Mija

Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There

Rebeca Huntt, Beba

TELEVISION

Best New Scripted Series

The Bear

Pachinko

The Porter

Severance

Station Eleven

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Children of the Underground

Mind Over Murder

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

The Rehearsal

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Aml Ameen , The Porter

Mohammed Amer, Mo

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

KaMillion, Rap Sh!t

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sue Ann Pien, As We See It

Adam Scott, Severance

Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven

Ayo Edibiri, The Bear

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Frankie Quiñones, This Fool

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Molly Shannon, I Love That For You

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Best Ensemble Cast in a Scripted Series

Pachinko

Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn

For more Film Independent Spirit Awards coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.