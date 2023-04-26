2023 Daytime Emmy Awards: Complete List of Nominees

The Daytime Emmy Award nominees have been announced! On Thursday, CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences revealed the nominations for the 50th annual awards show ahead of the June 16 ceremony at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

Among the many shows honored at this year's ceremony, General Hospital leads the pack with a whopping 19 nominations, while fellow soaps The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives follow close behind with 14, 13 and 11 nominations, respectively.

On the daytime talk show front, The Kelly Clarkson Show is nominated for an impressive 11 awards -- including a nomination for Clarkson herself.

Additionally, Entertainment Tonight is nominated for two awards.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal-courtroom programs.

Here is full list of nominees:

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay, Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

CULINARY SERIES

Family Dinner, Magnolia Network

José Andrés and Family in Spain, Discovery+

Martha Cooks, Roku

Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time, GBH

Selena + Chef, HBO Max

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence, SYNDICATED

Hot Bench, SYNDICATED

Judge Steve Harvey, ABC

Judy Justice, Freevee

The People’s Court, SYNDICATED

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix

Guy's All-American Road Trip, Food Network

The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix

Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

Reel Destinations, Focus Features

Wild Babies, Netflix

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Amanda Gorman Teaches Writing and Performing Poetry, MasterClass

Fixer Upper: The Castle, Magnolia Network

Idea House: Mountain Modern, Roku

Instant Dream Home, Netflix

Martha Gardens, Roku

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Eat This With Yara, AJ+

For the Love of Kitchens, Magnolia Network

George to the Rescue, NBC

Life After Death with Tyler Henry, Netflix

Mind Your Manners, Netflix

The Established Home, Magnolia Network

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

American Anthems, PBS

Kings of Leon @ O2, YouTube

My Bluegrass Story, RFD-TV

Variety Power of Women: Changemakers, Lifetime

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors, PBS

Working in the Theatre, AmericanTheatreWing.org

EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

Book of Queer, Discovery+

The Earth Unlocked, The Weather Channel

The Future Of, Netflix

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward, NBC

Historian's Take, PBS

Italy Made with Love, PBS

Vikings: The Rise and Fall, National Geographic

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

The Jennifer Hudson Show, SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan, SYNDICATED

Today with Hoda and Jenna, NBC

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood, SYNDICATED

E! News, E! Entertainment

Entertainment Tonight, SYNDICATED

Extra, SYNDICATED

Inside Edition, SYNDICATED

DAYTIME SPECIAL

96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day, NBC

All Boys Aren't Blue, Amazon Prime Video

Behind The Table: A View Reunion, Hulu

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day, ABC

Extra: Cheslie Kryst 1991-2022, SYNDICATED

The House that Norm Built, PBS I Roku

Recipe for Change: Standing up to Anti-Semitism, YouTube Originals

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond, WORLD Channel

Dressed, Focus Features

Finding Pause, Healthline

Handmade, Youtube

My Mark featuring Marcus Samuelsson, Conde Nast I Bon Appetit

Ready Jet Cook, Food Network

PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Access Hollywood ("Tow Yard"), SYNDICATED

The Drew Barrymore Show ("Drew's Got the Beat"), SYNDICATED

The Jennifer Hudson Show ("EGOT, Hope, and Joy, and Magic"), SYNDICATED

Sherri! ("Sherri: Fun. Joy. Laughter."), SYNDICATED

Tamron Hall ("Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch & Angela Simmons"), SYNDICATED

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital, ABC

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless, CBS

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, General Hospital, ABC

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital, ABC

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital, ABC

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC

Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC

Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital, ABC

Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital, ABC

YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital, ABC

Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Beyond Salem, NBC | Peacock

Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital, ABC

Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

CULINARY HOST

Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown, Food Network

Ina Garten, Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Food Network

Guy Fieri, Guy's Ranch, Kitchen Food Network

Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks, Roku

Justin Sutherland, Taste the Culture, tbs I TNT I truTV

Andrew Zimmern, Family Dinner, Magnolia Network

DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, SYNDICATED

Sherri Shepherd, Sherri!, SYNDICATED

DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Danielle Brooks, Instant Dream Home, Netflix

Mike Corey, Uncharted Adventure, The Weather Channel

Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix

Kevin O'Connor, This Old House, PBS I Roku

Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens, Roku

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay, Popstar! TV

Beyond Salem: Chapter Two, Peacock

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of our Lives, NBC | Peacock

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM**

Book of Queer, Discovery+

The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, SYNDICATED

Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay, Popstar! TV

Beyond Salem: Chapter Two, Peacock

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of our Lives, NBC | Peacock

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Ask This Old House, PBS I Roku

Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Magnolia Network

Home, Apple TV+

Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

Wild Babies, Netflix

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

American Anthems, PBS

The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

Entertainment Tonight, SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

The View, ABC

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix

Home, Apple TV+

Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

ORIGINAL SONG

"Darling Darling" - General Hospital, ABC

"Everyone Dances" - The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

"Life is Sweet" - American Anthems, PBS

"Only There" - Joni Table Talk, Daystar

"Pocket Change" - American Anthems, PBS

LIGHTING DIRECTION

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

General Hospital, ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

The View, ABC

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day, ABC

The Jennifer Hudson Show, SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

The Talk, CBS

The View, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix

Home, Apple TV+

Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

Italy Made with Love, PBS

Wild Babies, Netflix

SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Magnolia Network

The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix

Home, Apple TV+

Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

Wild Babies, Netflix

MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS

Behind The Table: A View Reunion, Hulu

Book of Queer, Discovery+

Emeril Cooks, Roku

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

Rachael Ray, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND

Days of our Lives, NBC | Peacock

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, SYNDICATED

The Jennifer Hudson Show, SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

The Young and the Restless, CBS

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Netflix

Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix

The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix

Home, Apple TV+

Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

Wild Babies, Netflix

MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

Book of Queer, Discovery+

Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Netflix

The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix

Instant Dream Home, Netflix

CASTING

Book of Queer, Discovery+

Days of our Lives, NBC | Peacock

General Hospital, ABC

Start Up, PBS

The Young and the Restless, CBS

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

General Hospital, ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

The Talk, CBS

The View, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Book of Queer, Discovery+

General Hospital, ABC

Sherri!, SYNDICATED

The Jennifer Hudson Show, SYNDICATED

HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

The Jennifer Hudson Show, SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk Facebook, Watch

Sherri!, SYNDICATED

Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED

The 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards will be held June 16. The ceremony will broadcast live on CBS, and will stream on Paramount+.