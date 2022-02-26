2022 NAACP Awards: Angela Bassett Reacts to Forgetting One of Her Children's Name During Speech (Exclusive)

Angela Bassett was so shocked, she forgot to thank one of her children!

The actress took home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama series, for her work in 9-1-1, during the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. During her speech, the actress -- who was a vision in white -- became tripped up and forgot one of her and Courtney B. Vance’s son's name, during her speech.

“Usually, you forget your husband right,” Bassett tells ET's Lauren Zima. "I went like, brain dead for a second. I had like six different people I wanted to thank, really quickly, in the time frame. And I was doing pretty good, and thought really well of myself, and then I forgot my child’s name.”

Throughout the evening, host Anthony Anderson hilariously revisited the moment. As for her family, the 9-1-1 star says all will be fine. “They will forgive me too,” she quipped.

Bassett faced off against Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar), Octavia Spencer (Truth Be Told) and Queen Latifah (The Equalizer), and had nothing but praise for her fellow nominees."

C'mon and give her ALL the flowers! 💐 Congratulations to @ImAngelaBassett for winning Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the 53rd Annual #NAACPImageAwards! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/HkfR415FLE — BET (@BET) February 27, 2022

"Honestly, I didn’t think I would win,” she says. “In that category, that was a great category, I loved all those nominees. The work of women who are doing it consistently, who are impeccable in their craft and the work they deliver.”

She continued, “A part of me did not expect and a part of me will always be ready, just in case, so I was a little shocked. For me, the work is amazing. The awards still make me nervous and that’s okay. I don’t want to take anything for granted and to make any assumptions. I wanna stay hungry with that first love of acting. Love of giving and portrayal and I'm just very grateful.”

Bassett wasn’t the only member of her family to take home a Image award. Courtney B. Vance took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special, for his work in Genius: Aretha.