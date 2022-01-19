2022 GLAAD Media Awards Nominations: The Complete List

The nominees for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are here! On Wednesday, RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 finalist Gottmik announced nominees live on GLAAD's TikTok channel.

The 246 nominees across 30 categories are all being recognized for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues in TV, film, music and media.

Among the nominees are Eternals, West Side Story, Grey's Anatomy, Pose, Hacks, Yellowjackets, Queer Eye and The White Lotus. Lil Nas X, Halsey and Demi Lovato also earned nominations.

Streaming services saw a total of 63 nominees, with cable receiving 39 nominations, and broadcast networks receiving 17 nominations. HBO/HBO Max scored the most nominations of any network with a total of 19, followed by Netflix with 17.

"Media can create positive change and this year’s nominees represent powerful projects, stories, and creators that positively shifted culture and enlightened audiences with new and impactful LGBTQ stories," said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "There are more nominees this year than ever before, highlighting a growing landscape of LGBTQ visibility, and serving as a reminder to the critical role that film, television, music, journalism, and other forms of media can play in growing LGBTQ acceptance in the face of ongoing attacks against our community."

Outstanding Film - Wide Release

Eternals (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Amazon Studios)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix)

tick, tick... BOOM! (Netflix)

West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Film - Limited Release

Breaking Fast (Vertical Entertainment)

Gossamer Folds (Indican Pictures)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (Wolfe Video)

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Plan B (Hulu)

Port Authority (Momentum Pictures)

Shiva Baby (Utopia)

Swan Song (Magnolia Pictures)

Tu Me Manques (Dark Star Pictures)

Twilight's Kiss (Strand Releasing)

Outstanding Documentary

Changing the Game (Hulu)

"Cured" Independent Lens (PBS)

Flee (NEON)

The Lady and The Dale (HBO)

The Legend of the Underground (HBO)

No Ordinary Man (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Nuclear Family (HBO)

"Pier Kids" POV (PBS)

Pray Away (Netflix)

Pride (FX)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Gentefied (Netflix)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Shrill (Hulu)

Special (Netflix)

Twenties (BET)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Batwoman (The CW)

The Chi (Showtime)

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

Good Trouble (Freeform)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

Pose (FX)

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

Supergirl (The CW)

Outstanding New TV Series

4400 (The CW)

Chucky (Syfy/USA Network)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Harlem (Prime Video)

The Long Call (BritBox)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Sort Of (HBO Max)

With Love (Prime Video)

Y: The Last Man (FX)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding TV Movie

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (Hallmark Channel)

The Fear Street Trilogy (Netflix)

Nash Bridges (USA Network)

Single All the Way (Netflix)

Under the Christmas Tree (Lifetime)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

Halston (Netflix)

It's a Sin (HBO Max)

Little Birds (Starz)

Love Life (HBO Max)

Master of None Presents: Moments in Love (Netflix)

Rurangi (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Vigil (Peacock)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

12 Dates of Christmas (HBO Max)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Family Karma (Bravo)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Legendary (HBO Max)

MTV's Following: Bretman Rock (MTV)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

The Voice (NBC)

We're Here (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

"Berry Bounty Banquet" Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (YouTube Kids)

City of Ghosts (Netflix)

"Family Day" Sesame Street (HBO Max)

"Gonzo-rella" Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)

"Joie de Jonathan" Fancy Nancy (Disney Junior)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Rugrats (Paramount+)

Summer Camp Island (Cartoon Network/HBO Max)

We The People (Netflix)

"Whatever Floats Your Float" Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu/Peacock)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Amphibia (Disney Channel)

Centaurworld (Netflix)

"Claudia and the Sad Goodbye" The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

Doogie Kamealoha, MD (Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

"Manlee Men" Danger Force (Nickelodeon)

The Owl House (Disney Channel)

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Nickelodeon/Netflix)

Outstanding Music Artist

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days (Low Country Sound/Elektra Records)

BROCKHAMPTON, ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE (RCA Records/Question Everything)

Demi Lovato, Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over (Island Records)

Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions (Interscope Records)

Halsey, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power (Capitol Records)

Kaytranada, Intimidated (RCA Records)

Lil Nas X, MONTERO (Columbia Records)

Melissa Etheridge, One Way Out (BMG)

Mykki Blanco, Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep (Transgressive Records)

St. Vincent, Daddy's Home (Loma Vista Recordings)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Arlo Parks, Collapsed in Sunbeams (Transgressive Records)

Asiahn, The Interlude (SinceThe80s/Motown Records)

girl in red, if i could make it go quiet (AWAL)

Jake Wesley Rogers, Pluto (Facet/Warner Records)

Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee (Dead Oceans)

Joy Oladokun, in defense of my own happiness (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records)

Lauren Jauregui, Prelude (Attunement Records/AWAL)

Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)

Lucy Dacus, Home Video (Matador Records)

VINCINT, There Will Be Tears (Vincint Cannady)

Outstanding Broadway Production

Chicken & Biscuits

Company

Thoughts Of A Colored Man

Outstanding Video Game

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft)

The Gardener and the Wild Vines (Finite Reflection Studios)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (ManaVoid Entertainment/Skybound Games)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft)

Unpacking (Witch Beam /Humble Games)

UNSIGHTED (Studio Pixel Punk /Humble Games)

Outstanding Comic Book

Aquaman: The Becoming, written by Brandon Thomas (DC Comics)

Barbalien: Red Planet, written by Tate Brombal, Jeff Lemire (Dark Horse Comics)

Crush & Lobo, written by Mariko Tamaki (DC Comics)

The Dreaming: Waking Hours, written by G. Willow Wilson (DC Comics)

Guardians of the Galaxy, written by Al Ewing (Marvel Comics)

Harley Quinn: The Animated Series - The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour, written by Tee Franklin (DC Comics)

Killer Queens, written by David M. Booher (Dark Horse Comics)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Alyssa Wong (Marvel Comics)

Superman: Son of Kal-El, written by Tom Taylor (DC Comics)

Wynd, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms, written by Crystal Frasier (Oni Press)

DC Pride [anthology] (DC Comics)

Eighty Days, written by A.C. Esguerra (Archaia/BOOM! Studios)

The Girl from the Sea, written by Molly Ostertag (Graphix/Scholastic)

Girl Haven, written by Lilah Sturges (Oni Press)

I Am Not Starfire, written by Mariko Tamaki (DC Comics)

Marvel's Voices: Pride [anthology] (Marvel Comics)

RenegadeRule, written by Ben Kahn, Rachel Silverstein (Dark Horse Comics)

The Secret to Superhuman Strength, written by Alison Bechdel (Mariner Books/HMH)

Shadow Life, written by Hiromi Goto (First Second/Macmillan)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

"Bisexual Superman Is Not Ruining Your Childhood, B*tch Please" The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

"Culture War! Diverse Pilots and Trans Rights" The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

"Elliot Page" The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)

"Jenny Hagel Investigates Why America's Lesbian Bars Are Vanishing" Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

"Mj Rodriguez on Historic Emmy Nomination and Hopes for Trans Community's Future" The View (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

"Capehart Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Transphobic Speech Against Equality Act" The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (MSNBC)

"Danica Roem to LGBTQ Americans: You Have to Care About Politics" State of the Union (CNN)

"HIV/AIDS: 40 Years Later" TODAY (NBC)

"McBride On Anti-Trans Bills: 'This Is Legislative Bullying Plain & Simple'" Stephanie Ruhle Reports (MSNBC)

"Valedictorian Says His Graduation Speech on Mental Health & LGBTQ Identity Was Cut Off" GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

"Anderson Speaks to Legendary AIDS and Gay Rights Activist" Anderson Cooper Full Circle (CNNgo)

"Gay Panic" This is Life with Lisa Ling (CNN)

"Life After Pulse" (WESH)

"Mama Gloria" AfroPop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange (PBS)

"Pride of The White House" (MSNBC)

"PRIDE on ABC News Live: What’s Next for the LGBTQ+ Community" (ABC News Live)

"Trans in Texas" United Shades of America (CNN)

"Trans in Trumpland" (Topic)

"TransAmerica" (NBC News NOW)

"The Week in Pride" The Week with Joshua Johnson (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article

"Billy Porter Breaks a 14-Year Silence: ‘This Is What HIV-Positive Looks Like Now’" by Billy Porter, as told by Lacey Rose (The Hollywood Reporter)

"Books Probed by a Texas Lawmaker by Women, People of Color, LGBTQ Writers. They’re Asking: 'Really?'" by Talia Richman & Corbett Smith (TheDallas Morning News)

"Bowen Yang is Defining Funny for a New Generation" by David Canfield (Entertainment Weekly)

"Diary of an ICE Detainee" by Yariel Valdes Gonzalez (Washington Blade)

"Elliot Page is Ready for This Moment" by Katy Steinmetz (TIME)

"The Hearts of Venezuela" by Taylor Hirschberg (Out)

"Inside the Sparkling, Rainbow-Filled World of JoJo Siwa" by Jason Sheeler (People)

"Keeping Trans Kids From Medicine Doesn’t Make Them Disappear" by Jennifer Finney Boylan (The New York Times)

"Lawmakers Can’t Cite Local Examples of Trans Girls in Sports" by David Crary & Lindsay Whitehurst (The Associated Press)

"The Year of the Black Queer Revolution" by Ernest Owens (Rolling Stone)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Entertainment Weekly

People

POZ

Variety

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

"Across the South, a Trans Housing Movement Grows" by Raquel Willis (VOGUE.com)

"As Anti-Trans Violence Surges, Advocates Demand Policy Reform" by Jo Yurcaba (NBCNews.com)

"Let's Talk About (Queer) Sex: The Importance of LGBTQ-inclusive Sex Education in Schools" by David Oliver (USAToday.com)

"LGBT+ Afghans Fear Being Forgotten 100 Days Since Taliban Takeover" by Hugo Greenhalgh (Openlynews.com)

"Megan Rohrer, the Evangelical Lutheran Church’s First Trans Bishop, Wants to Get Messy" by Nico Lang (them.us)

"No, DaBaby, HIV Will Not ‘Make You Die in 2 to 3 weeks.’ Here’s the Truth." by David Artavia (Yahoo.com)

"'No Time For Intolerance:' Dr. Rachel Levine Has A Job To Do" by Dawn Ennis (Forbes.com)

"T.J. Osborne is Ready to Tell His Story" by Sam Lansky (TIME.com)

"What I’ve Learned After Living with HIV in Secret for Years" by Tony Morrison (GoodMorningAmerica.com)

"The Word Missing From the Vast Majority of Anti-Trans Legislation? Transgender" by Orion Rummler & Kate Sosin (19thnews.org)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

"+Talk: HIV & Faith" by Karl Schmid, Mike Spierer, and Brent Zacky (Plus Life Media)

"Caretakers" [series] by Geena Rocero, Jon Mallow, Dan Greenberg, Sheena Alexis Suarez, Erin McIntyre, Chelsea Rugg, Shant Alexander, and Victoria Malabrigo (PBS.com)

"Covid Confessions: Drag Performers Share Their Experiences Working During The Pandemic" by Alec Fischer (Fischr Media)

"For Ruth Ellis Center Staff, Helping LGBTQ Homeless Youth is Personal" by Scott Gatz, John Halbach, Maria Tridas, and Emily Geraghty (LGBTQ Nation)

"How Queer Characters Have Evolved In Children's Animation" by Chris Snyder, Kyle Desiderio, Jess Chou, A.C. Fowler, and Kuwilileni Hauwanga (Insider)

"Legendary" [series] by Peppermint, Matt McDonough, Jennifer Tiexiera, Michael Seligman, Julia Hoff, Ryan Murray, and Ximena Sanchez (NowThis/Discovery+)

"Meet the Logo Legends: Brooklyn Trans Liberation" (Logo)

"The Power of Layshia Clarendon" by Katie Barnes, Jennifer Karson-Strauss, Andy Sharp, and Jennifer Holt (ESPN.com)

"Transnational" [series] by Eva Reign, Alyza Enriquez, Freddy McConnell, Vivek Kemp, Courtney Brooks, Sarah Burke, Hendrik Hinzel, Alyza Enriquez, Dan Ming, Trey Strange, and Daisy Wardell (VICE News)

"Tyra Banks Interview: SI Swimsuit Cover Model Leyna Bloom" (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Outstanding Blog

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters

Mombian

My Fabulous Disease

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

The Reckoning

Special Recognition

All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson [filmed reading + performance]

"Alok Vaid-Menon" 4D with Demi Lovato (Cadence13/OBB Sound/SB Projects)

CODED: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (Paramount+)

Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider

The Laverne Cox Show (Shondaland Audio/iHeartMedia)

Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson (ABC News)

Outsports' Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series

#Luimelia (Atresplayer Premium)

Manual Para Galanes (Pantaya)

Maricón Perdido (HBO Max)

Pequeñas Victorias (Prime Video)

Todo lo otro (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism

"Grupo Firme en Contra del Acoso" Despierta América (Univision)

"El Mes del Orgullo" (CNN en Español)

"Impacto Positivo: Bamby Salcedo" Primer Impacto (Univision)

"Orgullo LGBTQ: 52 Años de Lucha y Evolución" (Telemundo 47)

"Preocupa Exclusión de Niñas Trans en Equipos Femeninos" Hoy Día (Telemundo)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article

"Anacaona Reyes: Visibiliza a la Comunidad Trans y Educa Desde el Capitolio" por Maricarmen Rivera (Elvocero.com)

"Ana Macho: Sobre Hacer Música Que Rebasa Límites" por Ronald Avila (ElNuevoDia.com)

"Ángel Cruz Aprendió a “Desaprender” los Credos Sociales" por José Karlo Pagán Negrón (PrimeraHora.com)

"Así Viven la Menstruación los Hombres Trans" por Miriam Martínez (Vice.com)

"Casa Frida Rescata a Pareja Gay de Homofobia en Jamaica" por Edgar Ulises (Homosensual.com)

"Claudia: La Enfermera Trans que Lucha Contra el Covid en Ciudad Juárez" por Louisa Reynolds (Nexos.com)

"En Casa con Kany García y Jocelyn Trochez" por Carole Joseph (PeopleEnEspanol.com)

"Oyuki, la Madre Trans de Seis Hijos que Rompe Prejuicios en México" por Eduard Ribas i Admetlla (EFE.com)

"Somos Invisibles": La Discriminación y los Riesgos se Multiplican para los Indígenas LGBTQ+" por Albinson Linares (Telemundo.com)

"Una Vida Transgénero: 'Es Momento de que nos Dejemos Ver'" por Marcos Billy Guzman (ElNuevoDia.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism - Video or Multimedia

"Alexa: Su Vida y la Justicia que no llega a un Año de su Asesinato" por Marcos Billy Guzmán y Adlín González (El Nuevo Día)

"Expulsados México: Cómo la Comunidad Transgénero se Unió para Ayudar a los Migrantes" por Patricia Clarembaux, Anna Clare Spelman, y Celemente Sánchez (Univision Noticias)

"Marcha del Orgullo LGBTI: Día de Festejo, Pero También de Protesta" por Jair Cabrera Torres (La Jornada)

"Ser Mujer, ser Trans y ser Mapuche" por Natalia Barrera Francis, Paula Daibert, y Claudia Escobar (AJ+ Español)

"Vogue en el Paro Nacional y Transmilenio: ¿Qué hay detrás?"por Jahira Quintero, Laura Salomón, y Dani Jara (El Espectador)

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language)

"Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo" (Telemundo)

The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will take place in Los Angeles on April 2 and in New York City on May 6.